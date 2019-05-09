UPDATE: Eau Galle rec area open for business

The park had been closed awaiting the snow to melt, allowing access to the campground, and warmer weather to turn on the water, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is temporarily closing its two Western Wisconsin parks due to high water levels and flooding.

These parks include the Eau Galle Dam and Recreation Area, located in Spring Valley, and Blackhawk Park, located in De Soto.

Corps staff also closed three Mississippi River landings due to high river stages. They include Bad Axe and Jay's landings in Wisconsin and Millstone Landing in Minnesota.

Brad Labadie, Eau Galle Recreation Area park ranger, said in a recent phone interview the Eau Galle lake has flooding similar to previous years but it isn’t going down as quickly this year. As of March 28, the lake is up by 14 feet.

“We’ve had ideal conditions with melting during the day and freezing at night, but it’s hard to predict if there will be more flooding in April,” Labadie said.

The Corps will reopen the park and landings as conditions allow. Labadie said it could be about a week before Eau Galle reopens and they will have work to do cleanin up the leftover debris.

The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public landings along the Mississippi River to lock and dam visitor centers to full-service campgrounds.

The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public landings along the Mississippi River to lock and dam visitor centers to full-service campgrounds.