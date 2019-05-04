Take wing on Mothers Day

The weekend-long celebration begins with a Migration Celebration Reception, Friday night at The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St. in Hudson. Enjoy refreshments, a silent auction and a live raptor meet & greet starting at 6:30 p.m. Keynote speaker Steve Betchkal, President of the Gaylord Nelson Audubon Society, takes the stage at 7 p.m. followed by the presentation of habitat grant awards and a performance of an original song composed by the students of RiverCrest Elementary School.

Events scheduled for Saturday include a family-friendly program exploring the world of birds through games, crafts and a short 1/4 mile hike starting at 10 a.m. at Interstate Park, 307 Milltown Road in Taylors Falls, Minn.

Also on Saturday, the Carpenter Nature Center, Wisconsin Campus, 300 East Cove Road, Hudson, will be conducting an early morning bird walk at 8 a.m. led by members of the St. Croix Valley Bird Club. Participants should bring their own binoculars. Bird banding demonstrations will be taking place from 8-11 a.m. as well as self-guided nature hikes, children's activities and a welcome tent starting at 9 a.m.

Hudson Hospital & Clinic will open an exhibition of artwork by student artists from the St. Croix Watershed and Costa Rica developed around migratory bird species that share both ends of the flyway. The collection will be on display across from the hospital cafe starting May 11 through June 30.

The celebration wraps up Sunday, May 12, with a Mothers Day HIke at the Belwin Conservancy's Education Property, 1553 Stagecoach Trail S., Afton. The guided hike starts at 6:45 a.m.

Also on Sunday, birder Neil Skoog will lead a morning bird walk around the bluff tops of Prescott at 8 a.m. Hikers meet at St. Joseph Cemetery on Monroe Street. The hike is part of a day-long program of hands-on art and nature activities at the Great River Road Visitor & Learning Center, 200 Monroe St., Prescott.

For more information, visit: www.tropicalwings.org.