USFWS public comment invited

Residents are invited to review a draft of a new Compatibility Determination (CD) document, a tool used by managers of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands to assess actual, potential and cumulative impacts of new activities or infrastructure on wildlife and wildlife habitat.

Draft documents are available from the District office. Printed or electronic copies can also be requested by phone at 715-246-7784 or by email at stcroix@fws.gov.

The comment period is open until May 2, 2019.

Across the country, national wildlife refuges work closely with state agencies, tribes and private partners to expand access to hunting and fishing where it is compatible with refuge purposes. Hunting and fishing provide opportunities for families to enjoy the outdoors, create memories and pass on family traditions.

The District office is located at 1764 95th Street, New Richmond, WI 54017.