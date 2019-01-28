A winter storm warning was issued for central and southern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin with as much as 10 inches of snow possible in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

In New Richmond, all after school activities, Community Ed classes and Tiger Pack are also cancelled.

In Hudson, there will be no afternoon activities. Though School Board meeting will be held as usual.

The college fair and registration night have been cancelled in River Falls.

There was no morning 4K in Prescott.