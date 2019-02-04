Search
    UPDATED: Area school closings and late starts for Monday, Feb. 4

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 8:12 a.m.

    Last updated at 8:58 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

    Alma Area Schools -- Closed

    Amery School District -- Closed; Clubhouse closed; no evening activities

    Baldwin-Woodville School District -- Closed

    Boyceville Community School District -- Closed

    Cannon Falls ISD #252 -- Closed

    Clear Lake Schools -- Closed

    Durand-Arkansaw School District - Closed

    Ellsworth Comm. School District -- Closed

    Elmwood School District -- Closed

    Glenwood City Schools --Closed; Hilltopper Hangtime will be open at 8 a.m.

    Goodhue County Ed. District - River Bluff -- Closed

    Goodhue Public Schools -- Delayed 2 hours; Wildcat Care Opens at 8 a.m.

    Hastings Public Schools -- Closed

    Hudson School District -- Closed

    Lake City ISD 813 -- Closed

    New Richmond Headstart -- Closed

    New Richmond School District -- Closed

    Osceola School District -- Closed

    Pepin School District -- Closed

    Pine Island Public Schools -- Delayed two hours

    Plum City School District -- Closed

    Prescott School District -- Closed (includes St. Joseph Parish School)

    Randolph Public Schools #195 -- Closed

    Red Wing ISD 256 -- Closed

    River Falls School District -- Closed

    Somerset School District -- Closed; school age care also closed.

    St. Anne (Somerset) -- Closed

    Spring Valley Public Schools, Wis. -- Closed

    St. Croix Central Schools -- Delayed two hours

    St. Croix Falls School District -- Closed

    St. Elizabeth Ann Seton - Hastings -- Delayed two hours; no morning preschool

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa -- Delayed two hours

