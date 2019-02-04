UPDATED: Area school closings and late starts for Monday, Feb. 4
Last updated at 8:58 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4.
Alma Area Schools -- Closed
Amery School District -- Closed; Clubhouse closed; no evening activities
Baldwin-Woodville School District -- Closed
Boyceville Community School District -- Closed
Cannon Falls ISD #252 -- Closed
Clear Lake Schools -- Closed
Durand-Arkansaw School District - Closed
Ellsworth Comm. School District -- Closed
Elmwood School District -- Closed
Glenwood City Schools --Closed; Hilltopper Hangtime will be open at 8 a.m.
Goodhue County Ed. District - River Bluff -- Closed
Goodhue Public Schools -- Delayed 2 hours; Wildcat Care Opens at 8 a.m.
Hastings Public Schools -- Closed
Hudson School District -- Closed
Lake City ISD 813 -- Closed
New Richmond Headstart -- Closed
New Richmond School District -- Closed
Osceola School District -- Closed
Pepin School District -- Closed
Pine Island Public Schools -- Delayed two hours
Plum City School District -- Closed
Prescott School District -- Closed (includes St. Joseph Parish School)
Randolph Public Schools #195 -- Closed
Red Wing ISD 256 -- Closed
River Falls School District -- Closed
Somerset School District -- Closed; school age care also closed.
St. Anne (Somerset) -- Closed
Spring Valley Public Schools, Wis. -- Closed
St. Croix Central Schools -- Delayed two hours
St. Croix Falls School District -- Closed
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton - Hastings -- Delayed two hours; no morning preschool
Zumbrota-Mazeppa -- Delayed two hours