Area school closings for Feb. 20, 2019
Last updated 7:15 a.m. Feb. 20, 2019
The following area schools are closed Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, due to snow:
Cannon Falls
Ellsworth (No PKC)
Farmington
Goodhue County Education District
Goodhue
Hastings
Hudson
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lake City
Math and Science Academy - Woodbury
Minnesota State College Southeast - Red Wing and Winona
New Life Academy - Woodbury
New Richmond
Pine Island
Red Wing
River Falls
District 196 (Rosemount)
Saint Ambrose of Woodbury - Early Childhood Education Center
South Washington County Schools District 833
Somerset
Zumbrota-Mazeppa