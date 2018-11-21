Hammond Library column: Holiday season is almost upon us

Thank you and have a safe and happy holiday season!

The Hammond Community is:

• A fine free library

• Where you can get a free library card

• Use the free WiFi

• Offers a great selection of free materials that you and your family can enjoy

• Welcomes you to the heart of the community where you can meet up with your neighbors and friends

• Where you can just come on in and hang out

Check out what is coming up.

Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.: Holiday Tree Lighting in Veterans Park. Enjoy the kick-off to the holiday season with this special community tradition. Afterward, go inside the library to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or hot apple cider. Plus check out all of the activities that are coming up at the library as well as all of the wonderful reading treasures that await you and your family year round!

December events

Do not miss our 12 days of Christmas book check out.

Each year we wrap and bundle 12 books together for you and your family to enjoy opening a book a night for 12 nights.

Monday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m.: Bath salt ornament — make your very own bath salt ornament. All materials provided. These make a perfect gift or something that you can treat yourself with at the end of a long day.

Monday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m.: Paint and Sip Night: Charlie Brown Christmas Tree — enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, tea, or coffee as you paint your own canvas painting of the famous Charlie Brown Tree.

Monday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.: Holiday butters — learn to make four to six different holiday butter spreads that will impress your guests this holiday season. These also make wonderful host and hostess gifts. Come and learn to whip up these easy holiday butters, enjoy sampling, and leave with the recipes.