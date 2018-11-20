On creative limitations

One may never exceed a middle-class existence (even remaining below the poverty line) and yet still maintain a very rich creative life. One must only learn to do more with less. Sincerity, more than any object, is the most important tool an artist must possess in order to accomplish genuine works of art. Sincerity is at the very root of the artist's heart. Sincerity, and the guts to do it.

It is true your artistic vision may suffer due to lack of funds and resources, but it does not mean your work must altogether be abolished. If you are a perfectionist and feel that you will not pursue any project without every possible material and condition your idealistic heart desires --

then you will inevitably be living a very drab, unfulfilling and non-creative existence indeed. If you are an artist, you will overcome these obstacles, be they economic, environmental or temporal. You may create blind and maimed, ravaged and poor, but nonetheless, you will create.

Despite all limitations, you will defy them through your art. One may even consider all limitations as necessary benefactors. As Orson Welles once observed, "The enemy of art is the absence of limitations."

Artist spotlight

This week's featured local artist is Rosemary Louise Voje, a versatile talent who draws, paints and writes.

Rosemary dreams big and tends to articulate her dreams most often by illustrating them. In one of her vibrant paintings is a majestic unicorn, rendered in black, blue and violet hues, complete with a black mane blowing in the wind, and set upon a cosmic background of giant, Van Gogh-like stars. When I inquired as to what the meaning of this painting might be, Rosemary simply listed a particular set of qualities and virtues. Among these are bravery, majesty and "flowing beauty." It seems as if the painting were an abstract self-portrait, not in terms of form, but in the moral values inherent in the tone and mood of the piece.

Perhaps among Rosemary's most impressive drawings, is one which displays a silly and adorable sense of humor. "Mad Turkey Farm" features an overtly aggrieved farmer, yielding a pitchfork, staring down one of his turkeys as it escapes from the farm. The turkey has a shocked expression on its face, like a prisoner stunned that he is free from his chains at last. Amongst this chaotic scene is a tranquil background featuring a multi-layered sunset with puffy clouds, set upon a green field. This particular drawing went all the way to our State Capitol and was lauded by the public and government officials alike.

While being a committed artist, she also has a great interest in science, having future plans to be a wildlife biologist. Rosemary is just 10 years old, and is intelligent, kind, brave, funny and

creative. The world is a better place because she is in it.

As is custom, we will sign off the column with our creative quote for the week. The great Pablo

Picasso, upon visiting a child's art gallery, plainly remarked, "All my life I have only been struggling to get where they are at today."

In addition, Picasso also made the famous statement: "Every child is an artist. The problem is

how to remain one when he grows up."