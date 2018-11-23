Kiwanis Kronicle: Kiwanis support is evident near and far

In October, we were also happy to unveil another StoryWalk book at Mary Park called "Sixteen Runaway Pumpkins" and it's ready for everyone to walk and read another great book. Kiwanis is proud of StoryWalk as our signature program for this community.

The Kiwanis Club of New Richmond is looking for local kids to help us judge the best Christmas lights in the city of New Richmond. Please take your children/grandkids out for a ride around town and send us a message on our Facebook page or email (lindsey_springer@hotmail.com) with the addresses you'd like us to check out! The top four Christmas light winning houses will be given the opportunity to make a donation to a local non-profit of their choice. The families that submit the winning Christmas light winner will go into a drawing to receive a $10 gift card. Please submit your winning addresses to us by Dec. 5.

To better understand what Kiwanis does beyond the New Richmond area, here is a sampling. In the latest Kiwanis Children's Fund update, Kiwanians celebrated several programs in the United States and around the world. Grants were awarded for a camp to serve underserved children in the Atlanta area, created a safe and clean learning environment for students in Columbia, and provided disaster relief for children throughout the world this year.

More specifically, the Kiwanis Kamp in Tattnall County, Ga., was designed to provide fun, fresh air and the chance to be around other kids in a safe, relaxing setting. Forty-eight kids from underserved areas of the county enjoyed four activity-filled days at Altamaha State Park. Camping, outdoor games, water fun, campfires, yoga and a magic show were all a part of the fun.

Creating a clean learning environment for students in Columbia included service learning from many Kiwanis members. Columbia struggles with enough resources for students so Kiwanis sponsored repairs of schools along with painting and organizing resources for easier student access. Additional educational resources were also a part of the process. Education is important for everyone.

As for disaster relief, many people know about the American Red Cross but Kiwanis is also instrumental in offering and providing disaster relief. Hurricane Harvey hit Southeast Texas in mid-August and Kiwanis wasted no time offering help. Support included financial support, trucks filled with hygiene and comfort items, cleaning supplies, and emergency volunteering for the disaster and any disaster encountered throughout the world. Local Kiwanis organizations step in to help along with coordinating with other clubs throughout the region, state, country and world, if needed.

Kiwanis also offer the Eliminate Project which partners with UNICEF to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus from the face of the Earth along with providing relief from Iodine Deficiency Disorders. We are blessed with iodized salt in America but many countries have deficiencies resulting in childhood goiter (along with mental and developmental disabilities). Kiwanis fights against Iodine Deficiency Disorders in an on-going, sustained effort to bring iodine to needed areas of the world.

Kiwanis=Kids and we ARE blessed to work together for the needs of our children. Kiwanis needs are actually the needs of the children we serve. Kids Need Kiwanis. Kiwanis Needs...YOU! Thank you for your ongoing support.