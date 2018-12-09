Hammond Library column: Upcoming events

December events

Do not miss our 12 days of Christmas book check out. Each year we wrap and bundle 12 books together for you and your family to enjoy opening a book a night for 12 nights.

Monday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.: Holiday Butters — learn to make 4-6 different holiday butter spreads that will impress your guests this holiday season. These also make wonderful host and hostess gifts. Enjoy sampling and leave with the recipes.

January events

Monday, Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m.: Snowman Craft — make a snowman craft that will brighten your home this winter. Cute, adorable and fun to make.

Saturday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m.: Artful Saturday — all ages welcome for this first Art Filled Saturday. Be creative with scissors, glue, coloring pages, perler beads and more!

Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 1-3 p.m.: Coffee tasting — have you always wanted to try a new and different coffee? Or wanted to try a new creamer flavor? Here is your opportunity to enjoy sampling various coffees and homemade coffee creamers. Coffee creamer recipes will be available. You will be able enjoy delectable treats as well.

Monday, Jan. 21, from 2-8 p.m.: Puzzle Day—take a time-challenged or a restful and relaxing puzzle building day. All sizes and shapes of puzzles will be available. If you want to race the clock, we will put a timer on and you can see if you can get your puzzle done before the time runs out. Or if you just want to sit and do a puzzle in a relaxed manner you can do that also. Refreshments will be provided.

Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.: Valerie Cady is back with Organizing Your Legacy: Making memories that last with your memorabilia and photos — Do you wonder what will happen to your beloved family artifacts after you pass away? Do you want to organize your photos but it feels overwhelming? Have your kids already told you that they don't want your stuff and you are afraid it will all go to strangers or worse, be thrown out? You have a choice. This presentation focuses on moving your past into the present so that your family can cherish the lifetime of memories that you have collected, in a way that is meaningful for all of you.