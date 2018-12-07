Our "Double Our Donation" campaign has officially begun. We recently received a $25,000 donation for our library parking lot so efforts are in full swing to match that amount in hopes of retiring this debt. The library is an integral part of the larger community and as members of that community, we have a great opportunity to show our support by matching this amazing gift.

To start this "Double the Donation" campaign, the library board has personally pledged $1,500. Your financial help helps everyone. Please mail or drop off a check payable to the Hazel Mackin Community Library. Feel free to contact any board member if you questions. Information is available at robertspubliclibrary.org.

Story Time: Mondays and Wednesdays, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Bring your children ages 4 and under and look forward to lots of laughs and learning. There will be no story time the week of Dec. 23 and the week of Dec. 31.

Letters to Santa Writing Station: Starts Dec. 1 and goes until Dec. 21. We will provide everything you need to get your letter ready for Santa. We even have the mailbox to send the letters to Santa.

Christmas on Main: Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. We will have an open Christmas craft to do. After you are done here then hit the Main Street businesses for more fun and free opportunities!

Lego Club: Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. We are looking forward to your creative skills with everything Christmas for our display cabinets!

Stitchers: The group meets every Friday, from 12:30-3 p m.

Crocheters and Knitters: This group meets every Thursday, from 2:15-5 p.m. If you can't come during this time, feel free to bring in your projects and grab a friend to come in and work in the evening. We have people always using the library for a variety of reasons and we have some great spots to enjoy conversations and get something done at the same time.

Strong Seniors: The group meets every Tuesday and Thursday, from 1-2 p.m. Chair workouts are done with light hand weights. In this cold season, come on in to get your body moving!

Senior Coffee and Cookies: Every Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a fantastic way to come together and enjoy conversations, play some games and find out about what is going on in our community.