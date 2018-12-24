Kiwanis Kronicle: Kiwanis lights up faces of children

On Dec. 10, Kiwanians traveled the streets of New Richmond in search of the most impressive holiday lights displays. This year we took suggestions from children and made sure we checked out their favorite display nominations. Children submitting suggestions were automatically entered in a drawing for gift cards at a local restaurant. Gift certificates were granted at Culver's and Dairy Queen. Congratulations to those children who submitted suggestions. Kiwanis members enjoyed having a drawing to reward three of the children offering suggestions for their favorite light displays.

As for the best light displays in the city, Kiwanians voted and awarded first, second, third and fourth place recognition to four separate households. Each household was given recognition and a certain amount of money to be donated to a local charity of their choice in their name. Having lights up on display made a positive difference in several ways.

We are also grateful to the businesses of New Richmond and we support of New Richmond Chamber of Commerce in recognizing the downtown business lights. Some members of Kiwanis are also members of the Chamber. This year KBA Technology took first place and Eye Care Center of St. Croix took second place. Thank you for having lights up!

Kiwanis also lights up faces by partnering with the Salvation Army Bell Ringing campaign. Kiwanians helped ring bells at Family Fresh Grocery Store in order to promote donations for those in need. Salvation Army does a great job helping those in need. Kiwanis likes to help them.

And speaking of lights up, on Dec. 17, we celebrated the Kiwanis Kids Christmas Party at R&D Catering & Banquet Facility. Kiwanis-sponsored Key Club (high school students) helped stuff bags of various treats and small gift items for children to enjoy for the party. The evening included a buffet meal of chicken tenders, pulled BBQ pork, macaroni and cheese, waffle fries, salad and cookies followed by musical entertainment and a special visit by Santa himself. It was fun to see children's faces light up for the entire evening.

Put more lights up on your own. Since Kiwanis supports Scouts, don't forget to buy a wreath and Christmas tree from our Scouts! Kiwanis members really enjoy December because lights are up in many, many ways. Kiwanis=Kids and we delight in bringing smiles to our community. Consider being a member of Kiwanis as you formulate holiday cheer. You will make sure your own face lights up for the new year!