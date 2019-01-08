Krissa Coleman column: Yoga, murals and hotdish

You can register for the class at the library or on our website: check out the calendar and click on the link on Jan 8 to register. The classes are on Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; and Jan. 24 and Jan. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please register for the Tuesday classes and the Thursday classes separately if you want to attend all four sessions. Space is limited.

Teen area mural competition

We're redecorating our Teen Area! And we want your help!

The wall above our bookshelves in the teen area is rather plain at the moment; so we're hosting a competition to see who can design a mural using this quote, chosen by SCC High School students, as a theme: "A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one."—George R.R. Martin

This contest is open to high school aged students in the St. Croix Central School District. Submission starts Monday, Jan. 11. Designs must be submitted, either at the library front desk or by email to fahrenkamp@robertspubliclibrary.org, no later than Monday, Feb. 11, to be considered. Check the library's teen page for more info on contest rules and how to apply.

Hotdish Cook-Off fundraiser

Join us for our Hotdish Cook-Off at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 to raise money to pay off the library parking lot! There is a $5 entry free per hotdish; payment due upon sign up, which can be done at the circulation desk. There is a $10 per person fee for tasting and voting on who wins our cook-off. Tasting and judging starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:15 p.m. From 6:15-6:45 p.m. we'll have a Q & A with local writer Pat Dennis, the author of "A Hotdish to Die For." If you have any questions call (715-749-3849 or email hmcl@robertspubliclibrary.org.

Upcoming events

TAB: Tuesday, Jan. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This board is open to students in eighth grade and up to assist Brittany in teen programming and activities. We are very excited to announce that we have a mural contest coming up for the Teen Area at the library. More details to follow!

Tween Book Club: Saturday, Jan. 12, 10-11 a.m. Students will be discussing "The Metropolitans" by Carol Goodman. Snacks will be provided.

Tech Night: Thursday, Jan. 10, 4:45- 7 p.m. Sign up for half-hour time slots to get help on your new devices or laptop problems.

Traveling Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. at the Phoenix Grill in Baldwin. Discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the book "Bear Town" by Fredrik Backman. We will have a few copies available to check out. Please let the staff know if you plan to attend so we can coordinate numbers for seating.

Teen Book Club: Thursday, Jan. 17 at SCCHS during ninth hour in the conference room. This month the book discussion will be on "Honor Among Thieves" by Rachel Caine and Ann Aguirre. Snacks are provided.