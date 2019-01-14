The Artist's Corner: Writing binds generations together

Marilyn and I sat down for a lunch date at the Chinese buffet this past Sunday. We discussed our favorite authors, the creative process of being a writer and the difficulties of publishing. Marilyn has written three novels. The one she is most proud of is "The Divine Comedy 2.0: Revisiting the Afterlife," a modern retelling of a literary classic.

"Dante Alighieri's 'Divine Comedy' really needed to be updated," she says. "After all, it was written — what — 700, 800 years ago?"

I nodded. It is indeed an old book, written in the 1300's, originally penned in the Tuscan language. I pecked at the baked chicken on my plate as she told me more.

"Hell needed to be reorganized," Marilyn said, politely wiping her lips with a napkin. "Not only

because of overcrowding, but also because the 20th and 21st centuries have seen creative new

sins that Dante could never have imagined."

Ain't that the truth? I thought.

"In The Divine Comedy 2.0, Purgatory is more like a treatment center, and those entering have admitted that they are powerless over Sin and their souls have become unmanageable. There they meet their guardian angel who serves the role not only of a counselor, but also as a tutor who can bring them up to speed on the latest technologies. Paradise is more like a graduate curriculum, plus boot camp, where the adventuring soul can train to become one of the Heavenly Hosts."

"Is there anything you might want readers to know about this book?" I asked.

"Yeah," she said. "This updated version of the 'Comedy' attempts to answer the questions of why evil exists, who is God, what is the purpose of life, and all kinds of stuff like that."

One may purchase "The Divine Comedy 2.0" on Amazon in either Kindle form or in paperback/hardcover.

I was pleasantly surprised one day, while perusing the aisles of the Friday Memorial Library. Amongst the literature section, I found "The Divine Comedy 2.0" by Marilyn Jess. Hence, the reader may also check this book out at the library.

Marilyn is working on a new novel at the moment. She is nearly finished with the writing. All that is left is editing. When talking with Marilyn, I am struck by her kindness, her deep intelligence and her creative brilliance. She is truly a gifted individual.

We finish our lunch and discuss the works of Homer, Shakespeare, Hemingway and Kurt Vonnegut. Soon it is time to go. We shake hands and leave for our cars. When I get into the

driver's seat, I start the engine and open my fortune cookie. The little strip of paper inside says,

"Courtesy will open many doors."

Damn, I thought with some shame. I should have been courteous and paid for the meal.

I hope you have found this week's column to be intriguing and informative. Be sure to be on the

lookout for Marilyn Jess' future work. In the meantime, I'll be signing off with our creative quote for the week, this one from the great science popularizer, Carl Sagan:

"A book is made from a tree. It is an assemblage of flat, flexible parts imprinted with dark

pigmented squiggles. One glance at it and you hear the voice of another person, perhaps

someone dead for thousands of years. Across the millennia, the author is speaking, clearly and

silently, inside your head, directly to you. Writing is perhaps the greatest of human inventions,

binding together people, citizens of distant epochs, who never knew one another. Books break

the shackles of time ― proof that humans can work magic."