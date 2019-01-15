Ginny Scheiderer column: Re-gifting making the headlines

Recently, I got to witness an unusual plot unfolding in real life. Not once, but three times the universe has redefined what a birthday celebration looks like. Actually it was the celebrants, not a cosmic force, who made intentional choices that could have come from the pages of a best seller. A good author will include details of the cake and quantity of candles, party favor mishaps, guest guffaws, and of course a gift reveal with a twist.

In this story, regifting is making headlines. If you have ever contemplated this practice of giving away a perfectly usable neon snorkel and fin set you received on your 60th birthday, but were deterred by a disapproving voice in your head, I encourage you to reconsider. Okay, we have very little call for swim gear at our library, so let's substitute cash in this scenario.

Last spring, I shared a story of twins who dropped by unexpectedly with money they had received for their birthday. Those dollars have been growing interest in an account earmarked to expand and remodel our facility.

In the fall, I was surprised by 9-year-old Nicholas Linka who re-gifted $50 of his birthday money to use toward the ongoing campaign. The seeds of philanthropy have been sown early in our community and are essential pieces of what vibrant, engaged neighbors can accomplish together.

Even milestone birthdays, like turning 100, have made an impact on the library's ability to write the next chapter in this saga. Executives at the First National Community Bank have made a generous donation of $25,000 in celebration of their birth in 1919. Having outlasted prohibition and the invention of the rotary phone, it gives us hope that our humble library too, will celebrate a century of serving the evolving wants and needs of the people in the Somerset area. Happy birthday, thanks for sharing, and now you have an outlet for the wacky socks with matching suspenders you got from your coworkers. Re-gifting may go viral if this trend continues.