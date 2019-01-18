Wild Side Column: Farming clams in Cedar Key

Long a waterfront community where cedar trees, fish, sponges, crabs, oysters and cabbage palm trees were harvested, a gill net ban in 1994 and oyster harvesting closures were hard on many fishing families here. In the 1990s, over 200 fishing people were trained in clam aquaculture as alternative employment. Clam aquaculture leases in the shallow Gulf near Cedar Key were surveyed and marked. Training program graduates obtained state clam farm areas. Today Cedar Key is a leading producer of farm-raised clams, employing over 500 people in an industry worth an estimated $45 million a year.

Clams and oysters are filter feeders, pumping large quantities of water and ingesting particulate matter. Eaten raw or partially cooked, shellfish from polluted waters can impose a health hazard. The Florida Department of Agriculture monitors and regulates Shellfish Harvest Areas to ensure that shellfish are safe to eat. Recognizing the need to maintain good water quality for the shellfish industry, the people of Cedar Key have gone to great lengths to protect the quality of surrounding waters. The City of Cedar Key eliminated septic tanks and connected residences and businesses to the municipal waste treatment system.

Also helping water quality over 88,000 acres of territory around Cedar Key are state and federal natural areas that are protected from development, unlike much of coastal Florida. The Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge and the Cedar Key Scrub State Reserve to the north, the Wacassassa Bay Reserve State Park to the south, and the Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge all serve to protect water quality, fish and wildlife in the area.

Clam aquaculture starts in a hatchery where adult clams are induced to spawn by manipulating water temperature. The larval clams are raised in filtered seawater and fed cultured algae until they reach about one millimeter in size. Then the "seed" clams are transferred to raceways where they grow larger on fine-mesh trays flushed with local seawater.

When the seed clams reach about 4 millimeters in size they are placed in fine-mesh polyester bags and staked in rows in the shallow sea floor on the clam lease areas, about 10,000 individuals to a bag. After growing to about half-inch in size in about a month, the young clams are retrieved and then transferred to larger-sized mesh bags with about 1200 individuals per bag. They are placed back out on the sea floor to grow out for another 12-15 months. The clams grow well due to the rich near-shore tidal water and nearly year-round good growing conditions. Upon harvesting, the clams are cleaned and sorted by size by certified seafood processors and shipped to markets all over the country.

I was invited to go out harvesting clams with my friend Scott Bullard and his son Vince, both Cedar key residents. We went out on their shallow-draft work boat to one of Vince's clam lease areas north of Cedar Key. It was a cold morning but Vince jumped into the chest-deep water wearing a wet suit and retrieved bags of clams. We held the bags over the side while Vince shook out the sand from the bags. Scott and I emptied clams from the bags into baskets on board the boat. They were pleased with the size of the clams that they retrieved, knowing that they would receive a good price. We dropped off the clams at a local seafood processing facility. We also stopped by the aquaculture facility in downtown Cedar Key where Vince showed me how he and his partner grow out seed clams on fine-mesh trays flushed with seawater.

Later that day Scott stopped by and gave me a bag of clams. We steamed them with lemon, white wine and garlic and had them with linguini. Delicious!

