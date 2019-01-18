Hammond Library column: Take Your Child to the Library Day

Take Your Child to the Library Day was launched in 2011 as a grassroots literacy project in Connecticut. Created by Connecticut librarians Nadine Lipman and Caitlin Augusta, with Connecticut children's book illustrator/author Nancy Elizabeth Wallace, it has become an international celebration encouraging families everywhere to take their children to their local libraries.

At the Hammond Community Library, we are hosting special programs planned for children Feb. 9, plus many other fun activities throughout the month of February that are family-centered. Don't worry, February is not the only month that our library offers great programs and activities, check out the calendar page at hammondpubliclibrary.org for wonderful activities.

Take Your Child to the Library Day Kick-off activities at the Hammond Community Library include paint pouring/abstract art from 10-10:45 a.m., STEM activities from 11-11:45 a.m.

"Take Your Child to the Library Day" is a wonderful way for people to learn about early literacy programs, educational resources and fun events that our library provides for free to the community every day of the year.

Take Your Child to the Library Day is a free, fun, family-friendly event supported by the Connecticut Library Consortium and endorsed by the Association for Library Service to Children (a division of the American Library Association), Reach Out and Read, and Read to Grow. For more information, visit takeyourchildtothelibrary.org.

Winter Reading Program: Sign up today and read all winter long earning buttons and other wintery prizes along the way. Stop in for the details and reading log. Recommended ages: any age may participate in our Winter Reading Program.

January

Please register for the programs. Program registration links can be found at hammondpubliclibrary.org on the calendar and event page, plus additional information about the programs. By registering you are helping us make better programs by having enough materials, space and refreshments. Thank you!

Thursday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m.: Viewing an hour long documentary: "A Farm Winter with Historian Jerry Apps." In this film, Apps remembers country winters spent on his family's farm during the Great Depression and World War II.

Monday, Jan. 21, from 2-8 p.m.: Puzzle Day—Take a time challenged or a restful and relaxing puzzle building day. All sizes and shapes of puzzles will be available. If you want to race the clock, we will put a timer on and you can see if you can get your puzzle done before the time runs out. Or if you just want to sit and do a puzzle in a relaxed manner you can do that also. Refreshments will be provided.

Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.: Valerie Cady is back with Organizing Your Legacy: Making memories that last with your memorabilia and photos. Do you wonder what will happen to your beloved family artifacts after you pass away? Are you wanting to get your photos organized but it feels overwhelming? Have your kids already told you that they don't want your stuff and you are afraid it will all go to strangers or worse, be thrown out? You have a choice. This presentation focuses on moving your past into the present so that your family can cherish the lifetime of memories that you have collected, in a way that is meaningful for all of you.

Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.: Story-time for Adults debuts with William Faulkner's "A Rose for Emily." After the reading, stay for a discussion of the story, genre and author. Intended for teens and older. Refreshments served!

The Hammond Community Library is located at 850 Davis St. For more information about Take Your Child to the Library Day or upcoming library activities, visit hammondpubliclibrary.org or stop in for a visit.