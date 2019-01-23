Kiwanis Kronicle: Resolutions for 2019

Kiwanis is pleased to announce the Holiday Lights Contest winners. First place went to the Ramacher family. Their $150 first place prize was donated to Five Loaves Food Shelf. Second place was awarded to the Shattuck family and their $100 prize was donated to Turningpoint for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence. Third place went to the Smallidge family and their $75 was donated to the New Richmond Youth Hockey Association. Fourth place was awarded to the Patraw family and their $50 was donated to Halos of the St. Croix Valley.

We resolve to have more great charitable donations for our community this year.

The Kiwanis New Richmond Signature Project is StoryWalk at Mary Park. Kiwanis partners with Friday Memorial Library to fund the printing of large print books placed on stands throughout the park so people can walk from one stand to the next and read a great story. Check out our winter story, "Here Comes Jack Frost," by Kazuno Kohara. Watch for future titles as the new year unfolds. StoryWalk is a great program that supports reading, exercise and socializing.

Kiwanis New Richmond also sponsors the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which supports childhood reading.

Kiwanis also has a booth at the Centre for the 20th annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. This year's theme is "Showing Character" and the Kiwanis booth promotes Search Institute's 40 Developmental Assets. Come join in the fun!

Kiwanis is a world-wide organization so it is also fun to share some of the things happening outside the New Richmond area. The most recent Kiwanis Magazine shared how Kiwanis is creating more student-led leadership, connecting children with history through interactive dinner theatrics, sponsoring a 3-D mammoth replicas for learning about the past, creating literacy centers at laundromats, and promoting more community events to stand together. You can always access kiwanis.org/home for information or do a search for Kiwanis and use the links. For 2019 we want more people to know that #KidsNeedKiwanis and #KiwanisNeedsYou! In this world of negatives, Kiwanis is focused on helping our children and we strive to be friendly, filled with joy, and committed to having lots of fun. The more caring adults for our youth, the better. Come join us as your own New Year's resolution!