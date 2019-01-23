Hammond Library column: Visit the library, read more books

Reading is an essential skill that benefits us in so many ways. "Real Simple Magazine" (this magazine is one the library currently has a subscription to, you may check out back issues as well as current issues) broke it down for us into eight reasons to read a book.

8 Science-Backed Reasons to Read a (Real) Book

Full article may be found at: realsimple.com/health/preventative-health/benefits-of-reading-real-books

Bookworms can see some serious perks to their health and happiness. Want to really reap the benefits of reading? Reach for an old-fashioned, printed book.

By Abigail Wise

Although more and more people own e-books, it seems safe to say that real books aren't going anywhere yet. Eighty-eight percent of Americans who read e-books continue to read printed ones as well. And while we're all for the convenience of digital downloads and a lighter load, we can't bring ourselves to part with the joy of a good, old-fashioned read.

There's nothing like the smell of old books or the crack of a new one's spine. (Plus, you'll never run low on battery.) And it turns out that diving into a page-turner can also offer benefits toward your health and happiness. Here are eight smart reasons to read a real book.

• It increases intelligence.

• It can boost your brain power.

• Reading can make you more empathetic.

• Flipping pages can help you understand what you're reading.

• It may help fight Alzheimer's disease.

• Reading can help you relax.

• Reading before bed can help you sleep.

• Reading is contagious.

Upcoming events

Thursday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m.: Valerie Cady is back with Organizing Your Legacy: Making memories that last with your memorabilia and photos. Do you wonder what will happen to your beloved family artifacts after you pass away? Are you wanting to get your photos organized but it feels overwhelming? Have your kids already told you that they don't want your stuff and you are afraid it will all go to strangers or worse, be thrown out? You have a choice. This presentation focuses on moving your past into the present so that your family can cherish the lifetime of memories that you have collected, in a way that is meaningful for all of you.

Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.: Story-time for Adults debuts with William Faulkner's "A Rose for Emily." After the reading, stay for a discussion of the story, genre and author. Intended for teens and older. Refreshments served!

February

Love your library! Throughout the month of February, we show our love to the community by having drawings for books and other prizes. We will have "Love Bundles" for you; these are specially bundled books for all ages for your reading pleasure.

Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.: Chocolate Fest: Chocolate everything for you sample from baked goods to unique candies.

Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.: Author Visit: Gary Porter, who will discuss his new book ""Town Kid: Reflections of a Midwestern Boyhood."

Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.: Take your child to the library with STEM activities

Feb. 9: Take your Child to the Library Day Kick-off: Paint Pouring/Abstract Art from 10-10:45 a.m.; STEM activities at 11-11:45 a.m..

Winter Reading Program: Sign up today and read all winter long earning buttons and other wintry prizes along the way. Stop in for details and reading log. Recommended ages: any age may participate in our Winter Reading Program.