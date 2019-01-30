The Artist's Corner: As artists, we must ...

This isn't to say an artist must say "yes" all the time to everything. Artists must also be capable of saying a firm "no" a lot of the time, too. We must say no to close-mindedness, no to destruction and no to convention. These things — close mindedness, destruction and convention — are not the elements which make an artist. They are the elements which make monsters. As artists, we must champion open mindedness, creation and beauty.

All creative works are composites of form. Form is synonymous with beauty. Out of the chaos of our minds, we construct forms of beauty. As artists, we must accept chaos as an essential ingredient for all true, creative work. It is chaos which makes us human and not machines. It is chaos which makes art possible. We must accept chaos whether or not chaos accepts us.

As artists, we must practice acceptance. We must accept that it is okay to be afraid of not creating something wonderful or powerful. It is okay to be afraid of writer's or painter's block. It is okay to be afraid of not being productive or inspired. We must accept our fears and get down to work regardless!

If you are a writer, try accepting the idea of not coming up with any interesting stories. Give yourself permission to write complete junk. Then apply pen to paper and simply write. You may write about anything, so long as you are writing. That the practice is continued is the most important thing. If you are a painter, accept the idea that this painting might not be your masterpiece. Give yourself permission to play, to goof around. Sever all expectations about your work and don't quit. You might be surprised when your playing around turns into something fantastic. Even if it doesn't turn into something fantastic, you will have had no expectation that it should.

As artists, we must find our own place. A painter must have a place for his easel, a writer must have a place to sit, and a musician must have a place to practice. Quiet solitude suits many artists just fine while they are working. Other artists like to work in noisy, crowded environments because they find it stimulating. As artists, it is of necessity that we find out what works best for us.

As artists, we must never quit. We must always continue on with our art. The health and livelihood of our very being depends upon it. As artists, we should never pretend not to be artists.

We were born to create and we have to respect that. As artists, we should give ourselves time and permission to do what we were born to do...

Dear reader, I want to thank you for reading this week's column! I will now sign off with our creative quotation for the week, this one from the writer, Mary Oliver: "The most regretful people on earth are those who felt the call to creative work, who felt their own creative power restive and uprising, and gave to it neither power nor time."