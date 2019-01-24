Traveling at the speed of life: Red moon mojo

Wolf, well if you live far enough north you can hear why it's called a wolf moon. Although the moniker is regularly attributed to Native American culture, other cultures around the world have also associated the deep winter month of January with the howling of wolves, hence wolf moon.

Since all that information is available elsewhere (and now right here!), instead let your imagination wander as you peer up into the frozen midnight sky and imagine seeing the blood red orb for the first time.

If it's your first time ever, you probably relied on all kinds of rituals and magic to explain all natural things new and mysterious. Wolves howling might have added an extra chill to your spine beneath your fur cloak because you knew wolves as formidable competition. You would have recounted the events of the previous day, maybe even weeks, with stories painted in caves or on canyon walls with dyes made from plants and mineral powders. You would have been looking for things out of the ordinary, events significant like births, deaths, victories or defeats, real life meaning you could have attached to supernatural physics. If those events were good things, joyful or nourishing occasions you might have done everything in your power to recreate the circumstances that lead up to the red orb's appearance to repeat your good fortune. On the other hand, if the events were painful or disastrous, you might have lived in fear of the red orb.

Instead of having science to explain the red moon, all you had was association and the one thing that has survived inside all of us for millennia, imagination, our single most powerful gift. It ties all us together over time and space. It justifies our place in the stars, takes our breath away and makes our hearts pound with the promise of possibility.

The red moon humbles us, reminds us of how brief our moment is but also how infinitely interesting and unpredictable.