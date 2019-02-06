Every program is free and has a cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate ready as you enjoy the program you are attending.

The staff at the library is amazing! Jayne has been at the library the longest and has seen many changes throughout the years. The newest change is that she has taken on the position of maintaining the library collection so that it offers the best for everyone. Beth is taking on a few more hours and is our new programming assistant. Diane is making sure that everything is shelved and organized. Everyone is ready to assist anyone as they come through our library doors; we welcome you with a smile and share our amazing little library.

Upcoming events

Love your library! Throughout the month of February, we show our love to the community by having drawings for books and other prizes. We will have "Love Bundles" for you; these are specially bundled books for all ages for your reading pleasure.

Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.: Chocolate Fest: Chocolate everything for you sample from baked goods to unique candies.

Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.: Author Visit: Gary Porter, who will discuss his new book ""Town Kid: Reflections of a Midwestern Boyhood."

Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.: Take your child to the library with STEM activities

Feb. 9: Take your Child to the Library Day Kick-off: Paint Pouring/Abstract Art from 10-10:45 a.m.; STEM activities at 11-11:45 a.m..

Winter Reading Program: Sign up today and read all winter long earning buttons and other wintry prizes along the way. Stop in for details and reading log. Recommended ages: any age may participate in our Winter Reading Program.

Monday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m.: Valentine String Art—bringing back a classic art technique, we will be creating a no-pounding string art valentine project that will be the highlight of your holiday decorating or a gift for your special Valentine.

Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m.: DIY: Friendship Bracelet—learn to make unique friendship bracelets for all of your friends. This is open to all ages 4 and older.

Thursday, Feb. 14, from 4-8 p.m.: Coloring and Dot-to-Dot night— all ages will enjoy the relaxing effects of coloring and dot-to-dots. Bring in your items or use what the library has on hand.

Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.: Nailed It! Cupcake Challenge—This challenge is open to ages 4 and up. We will have a cupcake example that you will need to try your best to duplicate. Prizes for the cupcake/cupcakes that come the closest to the original design. Ages categories: 4-7, 8-12, 13 and older. Based off the Netflix Original Series "Nailed It!"