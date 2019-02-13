2. A place that provides free access to WiFi and computer usage.

3. Enhances and builds literacy skills.

4. A source of free materials for loan from educational to pleasure.

5. A wealth of programs for all ages and both educational and for fun.

6. Mini business center in rural areas (Hammond Community Library offers: a copy machine, faxing services, scanning services, laminating items, and binding items—these services have a small fee that covers the cost of the service.)

7. Partners with local businesses.

8. Provides outreach services.

9. Volunteer opportunities. Volunteering is rewarding in so many ways, it keeps your mind sharp, bodies active and gives a sense of giving back to the community.

10. It saves you and your family money. Just think of the ways you save each time you check out a movie or a book. By using the following website you can easily see what you save: engagedpatrons.org/samples/LibraryUseValueCalculator.cfm, you just saved $36 by not purchasing a one movie and one hardcover book. This easy to use library use value calculator you can find online, track your savings for a month, you will be surprised just how much a library saves a family throughout each visit to the library.

Upcoming events

Love your library! Throughout the month of February, we show our love to the community by having drawings for books and other prizes. We will have "Love Bundles" for you; these are specially bundled books for all ages for your reading pleasure.

Thursday, Feb. 14, from 4-8 p.m.: Coloring and Dot-to-Dot night— all ages will enjoy the relaxing effects of coloring and dot-to-dots. Bring in your items or use what the library has on hand.

Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.: Nailed It! Cupcake Challenge—This challenge is open to ages 4 and up. We will have a cupcake example that you must try your best to duplicate. Prizes for the cupcake/cupcakes that come the closest to the original design. Ages categories: 4-7, 8-12, 13 and older. Based off the Netflix Original Series "Nailed It!"

Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.: Paint and Sip Night: DIY Abstract Heart—have fun with layers of paint and a great finished project that you will love to display in your home.

Thursday, Feb. 21, from 1-3 p.m.: Tea Sampling— try a wide selection of teas and a biscuit or two.

Thursday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.: Cozy Mystery Book Club—this month everyone will read what they want and then come and talk about what they have read. A cozy mystery is a mystery with an amateur sleuth and a very clean murder/death, a death without going into a great amount of detail. This book group is open to ages 13 and up.

Monday, Feb. 25, from 4-8 p.m.: Perler Bead Art—Drop in between the hours of 4-8 and create up to three pieces of perler bead art.

Monday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m.: DIY: Plastic Canvas Bookmark- Join Allison Hagen as she guides you on creating your own plastic canvas bookmark. Many designs to choose from as well as creating your own design. Fun and supplies are provided.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m.: Author Visit: Lois Greiman shares writing adventures and two series that she loves to talk about, Chrissy McMullen Mysteries and her Hope Springs Novels. Refreshments will be served. For more information on her books, visit loisgreiman.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 8-10 a.m.: Community and Breakfast. This is an event that began a few months ago and is becoming widely popular in our community. Anyone is welcome to this potluck breakfast held at the library. Bring a dish to pass and enjoy the company of others and a wonderful breakfast.

Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m.: Viewing of Birds of Wisconsin, with discussion afterwards. See whooping cranes, tundra swans, great grey owls and more of the nearly 400 bird species that live in or visit Wisconsin.