Krissa Coleman column: Learn how to cook Chinese food

His recipes are easy and simple to follow, and so are the cooking procedures. Many times, his students would taste the foods that they made, and exclaimed, "My, this is the best I have yet tasted; and it is so easy and simple!" Why waste a lot of time searching for different ingredients, and more time in prepping and cooking? Peter's philosophy about eating is to share and have fun. Agree?

Please register for this program by calling the library at 715-749-3849 so we can be prepared to have enough food to sample.

Upcoming events

Story Time: Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Bring your children ages 4 and under and look forward to lots of laughs and learning. Story time includes: songs, finger play, stories, crafts, sensory bins and a theme each week.

Tech Night: Thursday, Feb. 14, 4:45-7 p.m. Please call the library to register for your 30 minutes time slot. Barb can help with all things technical. She has a great way of helping you with all kinds of devices and issues.

Paws to Read: Julie and Ole will be here Feb. 21, 5-7 p.m. Reading to a trained therapy dog can help build reading confidence and skills.

Lego Club: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10:30 -11:30 a.m. We provide the Legos and your creations will be displayed for the month.

Traveling Book Club: Feb. 21, 6 p.m. at the Bass Lake Cheese Factory in Somerset. The book discussion will be on "Delicious" by Ruth Reichl and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Stories and Such: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Miss Marilyn has added this program to help those parents that can't get to weekday programs. Saturday story time is filled with lots of hands on adventures, sensory activities and of course fun stories.