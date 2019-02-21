Kiwanis Kronicle: Showing Character

Local Kiwanis members also celebrated having a booth at the 20th annual Winter Carnival at The Centre. Despite the poor weather nearly 200 people stopped at the booth and shared about Search Institute's 40 Developmental Assets. Treats were shared with children. Our focus was spending social time together as families. Packets were given for interactive games to play along with encouraging reading time together. The Kiwanis booth was by the Friday Memorial Library table making a great partnership. People were showing a lot of character for this event too.

On Monday, March 4, from 5-8 p.m., Kiwanis will have a table set up at the New Richmond High School Showcase Event (formerly STEM Night). Leadership opportunities will be shared in a variety of ways at this Showcase event and Kiwanis is proud to be a part of the evening. This event builds awareness and character in our high school students and is a great opportunity for our young adults to share community and career connections.

On a world-wide level, Kiwanis International does a lot of things for children including Project Eliminate, which seeks to eliminate maternal/neonatal tetanus. This global campaign protects and saves millions of mothers and babies. Tetanus infects newborns, spreading quickly, causing terrible pain and kills within days. It's a terrible disease, preventing even the comfort of a mother's touch—but it is highly preventable. By targeting some of the poorest, most underserved women and children in the world, Kiwanis offers immunizations. Preventing tetanus also paves the way for better health care and preventions in other areas too. This program is our chance to make a positive difference and change the world. It shows the true character of Kiwanis. Kiwanis New Richmond has saved 2,233 lives since 2014 with Project Eliminate, and we will continue to care for children world-wide. Kiwanis=Kids and we live for showing our true character. Kids Need Kiwanis and Kiwanis Needs You!