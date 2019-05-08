Throughout the year, do you realize that we offer multiple programs both in-house and through outreach to our community? In a given week, we provide the following:

• Five weekly programs (and building on this number)

• One monthly service (Wisconsin Job Center on the second Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon)

• One monthly program (community potluck breakfast held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 8-10 a.m.)

• 10-14 evening programs for children and adults—these programs include arts and crafts, speakers, learning opportunities, and book discussions.

• Provide books for four book groups

• Six weekly outreach service programs, and one outreach service program twice a month

• Visits to the nursing home with various groups once to twice a month

The services we provide at the library include: free computer use, free WiFi, faxing, scanning, printing, copying (black and white, and colored copies), binding materials, laminating, disc cleaning (DVD's, games, music), and die cuts. Some of the services have small fees.

What we are working on: Adding afternoon programs, providing more community building opportunities, and continually building our collection of movies and books. If you have any suggestions on what we should be providing and offering, please let us know by dropping in or sending your suggestions to mjohnson@hammondpubliclibrary.org or mailing your suggestions to 850 Davis St., Hammond, WI 54015.

Upcoming May programs: Thursday, May 9 — A Mother's Day: Pampering Evening at 6:30 p.m.; Healthy Habits with Tonya at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13; Butterfly Talk with Mary Ellen Brue on Tuesday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m.;and Flower Button Art on Thursday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m.

For more details and to register for programs visit hammondpubliclibrary.org. Registration forms can be found on our website calendar or via social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you don't have internet access, stop in and our friendly staff would love to fill you in on the details and provide you with a registration form for any of the programs.

Additional June programs

(AO) = Adult Only with Child entertainment provided.

June 4, at 6:30 p.m.: STEM program for ages 4 and older

June 6, at 6:30 p.m.: A Steamy Night! Romance and Beach Read Reviews and suggestions with "Virgin Drinks" (AO)

June 11, at 6:30 p.m.: Travel Talks with Hunter (European adventure) (AO)

June 13: Coloring and Dot-to-Dot night for ages 3 and up

June 17, at 6:30 p.m.: Painting in the Park with Lemonade, a Paint and Sip Night (AO)

June 18, at 2 p.m.: Willow River Park Ranger visit talking about Tracks and Scat for ages 3 and up

June 20, at 6 p.m.: Parachute and Scarf in the Park for ages 3 and up (Family Night)

June 26, from 8-10 a.m.: Community Potluck Breakfast

June 27, Teen Book Talk at 1:30 p.m.: Talking about Graphic Novels, read a graphic novel then share with the group your thoughts. Librarian suggestions for graphic novel reads, free snack and drink. Ages 13-17.