"UNEARTHED: Lyrics From the Dirt" is her upcoming debut book — a fine collection of 143 poems. As we sit in the simple diner booth, enjoying our omelets, our minds roam the vast flora and fauna of the inspired universe. We share our wild thoughts, returning again and again to the

joy of our work --- powerful writing. Here's another of Stephanie's shorter poems:

"Worship within walls, if you must.

But don't you know, sacred one,

You are a walking temple."

These poems are designed to awaken people to the larger reality of who we are and what we are capable of as inspired human beings. Which leads me to ponder ... is that not what poetry is all about? Stephanie is a poet in the finest tradition, with intentions good-natured and noble, but with a desire to provoke, to stir. She writes in a style that is all at once serious and playful. Not at all an easy balance to maintain, but she does it masterfully.

These poems are thoughtful, cleverly crafted and emotionally provocative. This is one author you are going to want to keep an eye on, folks. Who knows what other great work she'll be sharing with us in the near future? In the meantime, "UNEARTHED: Lyrics From the Dirt" is available for preorder on Amazon (her site is here: tinyurl.com/unearthed.rose). This book will be available on Kindle and paperback July 12, 2019.

Oh, and if you're social media savvy, you're going to want to follow this poet on Instagram. Just type in "@stephanierosellarose". You will discover dozens of her brilliant poems, for free. Read them. Think about them. Feel them. Then hit that "follow" button, and join the 4,000 others who subscribe and read her work.

Here's another of my favorites, one of many available on her Instagram:

"It's subtle: the beauty when pain arises.

You are quick to credit the flower,

But have you thanked the dirt?"

For this column, I give my thanks to the soil of nebulous creativity, that strange, magical ability that is the hallmark of the artist. I also give thanks to inspiring poets like Stephanie Rosella Rose.

Last, but certainly not least, I give thanks to you, loyal reader, for checking in on this week's Artist's Corner. We will now end with our creative quotation for the week. The great writer,

Franz Kafka, had this to say about the power of words:

"A book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us. That is my belief."