Krissa Coleman column: It's time for summer reading

Please take a look at our website for all of the offerings. We will have weekly Monday Movie matinees, special story times on Wednesdays, weekly crafts, special programs like Dads and Donuts, STEM, Minute to Win it, The Lego Guy, and make sure to check out our Mexican Cooking class on June 20.

We always have the goal of helping our community come together and continue to read and learn throughout the summer. Last year, we had over 600 participants! Our reading logs are ready, prize bins are stocked and wait until you see the ticket prizes that we found for this year. You don't want to miss out, so come in and see how much free fun you can get yourself into at the library!

Events

TAB: Tuesday, June 4, 5:30 p.m.

Tech Night: Thursday, June 6, 4:45-7 p.m. call the library to sign up for your 30-minute spot. Bring your technical questions, your new device or even learn how to get e-materials through our MORE consortium.

Monday Movie Matinees: Mondays, 1 p.m. June 10 - "Spider-man: into the Spider-Verse," PG; June 17, "Pokemon: The Power of Us," PG; June 24, "Kim Possible," PG; July 1, "The Lego Movie Part 2," PG.

STEM: Monday, June 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m. This month will be Rocket to the Moon. Please call the library to register.

Tween Book Club: Tuesday, June 11, 6 p.m. The group will be discussing "Dactyl Hill Sound" by Daniel Jose Older. Pizza will be provided.

Paws to Read: June 11, 5-7 p.m. and June 25, 5-7 p.m. Bring in your student and give the opportunity to continue to strengthen reading skills with trained therapy dogs, Ole and Uffda.

Dads and Donuts: Saturday, June 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Who doesn't like donuts? Celebrating dads and grandpas is always a good idea! Please call the library to register.

Sensory Stations: Most Mondays, 10:30 a.m. during the summer months.

Story Times: Most Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Teen Book Club: Tuesday, June 18, 6-7 p.m. The group will be discussing "Blood Red Snow White" by Marcus Sedgewick. Pizza will be provided.

Mexican Cooking Class: Thursday, June 20, 5:30 p.m. Local author and chef, Peter Kwong will be teaching us tips and tricks when it comes to cooking Mexican cuisine. Please register by calling the library, 715-749-3849.