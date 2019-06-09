2019 Summer Reading Program: A universe of stories

This year, we are proud to present "A Universe of Stories" in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing. We will be exploring our solar system, the stars, and our planet with the many stories it holds. The 2019 Summer Reading Program is open to all ages with programs, performers, prizes, storytimes, and more.

Registration is now open on our website and we encourage you to sign up to receive email reminders of upcoming events. Then, join us to pick up your summer reading materials on June 10, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. as we kick off our summer with music, inflatables, face painting and treats.

Everyone is invited to join us on June 12, at 2 p.m. for the Science Tellers, an intergalactic story with out-of-this-world science experiments. Our younger patrons and their families are welcome on June 13, at 10 a.m. for Summer Stories. June 13 is also our first Crafty Adults of the summer, Zodiac Crafts, at 5:30 p.m. (registration required) and our first Teens-On-Demand, Canvas Wall Art, which allows patrons in sixth-12th grade to participate anytime their schedule allows. Additionally, we look forward to sharing the StoryWalk and other activities at Mary Park with families at 10 a.m. June 15.

Our first Tuesday evening performance of the summer, The Big Fun Show, will begin at 6 p.m. June 18. We encourage you to join us prior to the show as we kick off our building project community discussions with StudioGC architectural firm and discuss "What would we want a new library to do?" We will be providing free food from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for this first picnic and performer in the park. Our presentation and youth activities will begin at 5 p.m.

While this is just a quick look at the first week of our program, we have an entire summer planned with visits from a NASA Ambassador, authors, musicians, magicians, star gazing, crafting, movies, music and so much more. All programs are free and open to the public. A calendar of events is available on our website or at the front desk of the library. For more information, call 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org.