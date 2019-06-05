"As you can imagine, these losses have major consequences for your child's education. So what can you do to ensure they don't lose their hard-earned smarts over the summer months?

• Get a library card

• Encourage overall wellness (go for a bike ride, take a hike or walk, play ball, etc.)

• Enroll in educational based camps (Check out the Hammond Community Library Camps—each week is an educational playground.)

• Plan weekend or day trips (zoos, museums, parks, etc.)

• By your child a journal"

For more details and to register for programs visit hammondpubliclibrary.org. Registration forms can be found on our website calendar or via social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you don't have internet access, stop in and our friendly staff would love to fill you in on the details and provide you with a registration form for any of the programs.

June Programs:

(AO) = Adult only with child entertainment provided.

June 4 at 6:30 p.m.: STEM program for ages 4 and older

June 6 at 6:30 p.m.: A Steamy Night! Romance and Beach Read Reviews and suggestions with "Virgin Drinks" (AO)

June 11 at 6:30 p.m.: Travel Talks with Hunter (European adventure) (AO)

June 12 at 6:30 p.m.: Raising Chickens

June 13: Coloring and Dot-to-Dot night for ages 3 and up

June 17 at 6:30 p.m.: Painting in the Park with Lemonade, a Paint and Sip Night (AO)—MUST register

June 18 at 2 p.m.: Willow River Park Ranger visit talking about tracks and scat, for ages 3 and up

June 19 at 6:30 p.m.: Beekeeping Basics

June 20 at 6 p.m.: Parachute and Scarf in the Park for ages 3 and up (Family Night)

June 24 at 6:30 p.m.: Fairy Gardens (AO)

June 25 at 10 a.m.: LEGO Guy—great for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages.

June 26 from 8-10 a.m.: Community Potluck Breakfast

June 27 - Teen Book Talk at 1:30 p.m.: Talking about Graphic Novels, read a graphic novel then share with the group your thoughts. Librarian suggestions for graphic novel reads, free snack and drink. Ages 13-17.