Friday Library Column: Reading for Charity returns
Reading for Charity is back as part of the library's Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program for teens and adults. This year, we've selected three new charities that you can choose to donate to: Five Loaves Food Shelf, Gregory's Gift of Hope and Halos of the St. Croix Valley. We are so pleased that WESTconsin Credit Union has agreed to sponsor this program again along with two new sponsors: Johnson Ford of New Richmond and Oevering Homes.
For every item read over the summer by teens and adults, $1 will be donated to the charity of your choice. Pick your favorite charity or change each time — we don't mind! It's easy to help, just keep reading and submit a completed form after finishing a book or audiobook. Forms can be picked up at the library or downloaded from newrichmondlibrary.org/SRP2019.
Reading for Charity began in 2017 as a part of the Teen Summer Reading Program, challenging teens to read and support their peers through the New Richmond School District Gap Fund. For each book read, $1 was donated to the Gap Fund. Last year, we extended the program to our Adult Summer Reading Program as well and gave participants a choice of where their donations went. Readers could choose: The Heritage Center, New Richmond Fine Arts Council and The Gap Fund. The response from our patrons was so great that more than $1,400 was raised for these local charities.
Friday Memorial Library, along with our sponsors, invite you to support our community by reading this summer!