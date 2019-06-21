Friday Library Column: Reading for Charity returns

For every item read over the summer by teens and adults, $1 will be donated to the charity of your choice. Pick your favorite charity or change each time — we don't mind! It's easy to help, just keep reading and submit a completed form after finishing a book or audiobook. Forms can be picked up at the library or downloaded from newrichmondlibrary.org/SRP2019.

Reading for Charity began in 2017 as a part of the Teen Summer Reading Program, challenging teens to read and support their peers through the New Richmond School District Gap Fund. For each book read, $1 was donated to the Gap Fund. Last year, we extended the program to our Adult Summer Reading Program as well and gave participants a choice of where their donations went. Readers could choose: The Heritage Center, New Richmond Fine Arts Council and The Gap Fund. The response from our patrons was so great that more than $1,400 was raised for these local charities.

Friday Memorial Library, along with our sponsors, invite you to support our community by reading this summer!