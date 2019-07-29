Hammond Library column: Calling all artists!

In fact, some children have already donated pieces of their artwork that they had created during art camp week. The art auction/sale is a fundraising event being held by the Friends of the Library on Sept. 27, from 4-8 p.m. which is the opening night of the art auction and sale. The auction/sale will wrap up on Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a Family Fun Day event that the Friends group will host.

Coming up in September is a STEM/STEAM Family Fun Fair. STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) is about hands-on learning for kids and adults. The STEM/STEAM fair is going to be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, open to all ages at the 850 Davis St. Come in and explore the wonderful world of STEM/STEAM at the Hammond Community Library; learn more about the library as well as meeting other community members who are assisting us with our STEM/STEAM Family Fun Fair.

August programs

Monday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m.: Blue Jean Rug Making (ages 13 and up)

Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m.: STEM Night (ages 4 and up)

Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m.: Finding your next awesome reads—tips to find new reading materials

Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.: Finding your next awesome reads-tips to find new reading materials

Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-8 p.m.: Coloring and Dot-to-Dot Night

Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Cozy Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.: Parent and Child Back to School Smart Cookie Make and Take

Thursday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.: Willow River Park Ranger Visit and talking about Birds

Monday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m.: Paint and Sip Night

Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 8-10 a.m.: Community Potluck Breakfast

For more details and to register for programs visit hammondpubliclibrary.org. Registration forms may be found on our website calendar or via social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you don't have internet access, stop in and our friendly staff would love to fill you in on the details and provide you with a registration form for any of the programs.