Hammond Library column: Calling all artists!
Calling all artists! We are looking for artwork to be donated for the Friends of the Hammond Community Library Art Auction/Sale this September. The artwork can be anything of your choice: Paintings, photographs, sculpture, pottery, metal work, fiber arts, wood art, etc, and all ages may donate pieces.
In fact, some children have already donated pieces of their artwork that they had created during art camp week. The art auction/sale is a fundraising event being held by the Friends of the Library on Sept. 27, from 4-8 p.m. which is the opening night of the art auction and sale. The auction/sale will wrap up on Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a Family Fun Day event that the Friends group will host.
Coming up in September is a STEM/STEAM Family Fun Fair. STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) is about hands-on learning for kids and adults. The STEM/STEAM fair is going to be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, open to all ages at the 850 Davis St. Come in and explore the wonderful world of STEM/STEAM at the Hammond Community Library; learn more about the library as well as meeting other community members who are assisting us with our STEM/STEAM Family Fun Fair.
August programs
Monday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m.: Blue Jean Rug Making (ages 13 and up)
Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m.: STEM Night (ages 4 and up)
Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m.: Finding your next awesome reads—tips to find new reading materials
Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m.: Finding your next awesome reads-tips to find new reading materials
Thursday, Aug. 8 from 4-8 p.m.: Coloring and Dot-to-Dot Night
Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:00 p.m.: Cozy Book Club Meeting
Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.: Parent and Child Back to School Smart Cookie Make and Take
Thursday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.: Willow River Park Ranger Visit and talking about Birds
Monday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m.: Paint and Sip Night
Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 8-10 a.m.: Community Potluck Breakfast
For more details and to register for programs visit hammondpubliclibrary.org. Registration forms may be found on our website calendar or via social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you don't have internet access, stop in and our friendly staff would love to fill you in on the details and provide you with a registration form for any of the programs.