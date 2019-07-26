A planetarium in the North Woods

On Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m., find out just how far Frank Kovac went to see his dream come to fruition when we host "The Man who Painted the Universe: The Story of a Planetarium in the Heart of the North Woods," presented by author Ron Legro.

This program introduces readers to Frank Kovac and his amazing journey as a stargazer from Wisconsin's North Woods. It inspired two newspapermen, authors Ron Legro and Avi Lank to seek more information to document the story of the Kovac Planetarium for a new generation of stargazers and dreamers. Learn more about this astronomer's story, whose creativity and persistence made his dream a reality.