Library to host mystery writer Patricia Skalka

On Monday, Aug. 5, Patricia Skalka will give a presentation about her Door County Mystery series at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center (156 E. First St.) in New Richmond. Skalka's Dave Cubiak Door County Mysteries pit a former troubled Chicago cop against a roster of clever killers on the Door County Peninsula in the heart of the Midwest.

The most recent title in the series, "Death by the Bay," was released in May. Find out more about the author's passion for Door County and her mysteries at patriciaskalka.com. And to find out about other engaging mystery series visit Friday Memorial Library. We are always excited to help you find your next great read!