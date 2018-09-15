Letters to the Editor: Will it ever end?

Gen. Louis McBane, lead general of the war in Afghanistan, decried the loss of three soldiers killed in action yesterday. McBane, however, noted progress seems to have been made towards ending the war, now in its 37th year.

The death toll stands at 45,237 American and 29,314 allied soldiers killed since 2001. McBane again pleaded for more troops to augment the 1,515,000 now in the country. He said "100,000 more troops and we can win this thing! Then those who died will not have died in vain."

Marvin L. Nelson

River Falls

Hyper-partisanship

TO THE EDITOR

Though in practice partisanship has always played a real-world role in how any given president would execute policy decisions, most presidents have adhered to a public show of respect for the "loyal opposition."

Now all of that seem quaintly old-fashioned, ancient history.

Trump is our first president to openly conduct a never-ending re-election campaign, intent on whipping his base into a frenzy of anger and resentment instead of promoting national unity for the common good.

So much has Trump made his stock in trade inflaming partisan hostility that on Sept. 6 in Billings, Montana, he told a crowd of the faithful that if a Democrat wins the 2020 presidential election, "We will impeach that Democrat, right?"

In an even more egregious instance of putting the interests of party over country, Trump recently attacked his own Department of Justice for prosecuting two corruption cases targeting GOP Congressmen, Chris Collins of New York and Duncan Hunter of California, on the grounds that "Two easy wins [are] now in doubt because there is not enough time."

Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates has called Trump on his appalling hyper-partisanship: "Shamelessly complaining that DOJ should protect his political allies to maintain his majority in the midterms is nothing short of an all-out assault on the rule of law."

Instead of acting in good faith to represent all Americans, including those who didn't vote for him, this President speaks only for the minority who constitute his base.

In June the Rasmussen Poll revealed that 73 percent of Americans see the possibility of a coming civil war. Given the civic ill health of our nation, politicians who stoke discord for partisan advantage are playing with fire while sitting on a powder keg.

As Americans we're better than this. Aren't we?

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

Parents: Be watchful and diligent!

TO THE EDITOR

The public is cordially invited to a special speaking event Sept. 13, starting at 6:30 p.m., at the Hudson House in Hudson. Usama Dakdok, specialist in Islam and Evangelism to Muslims, will be speaking regarding "Lies in Textbooks—Islam in Schools."

Parents, so many times you have felt helpless when your voice wasn't heard regarding what you would consider inappropriate exposure to things which only parents should have the right to explain to their children. Now is your chance to find out what may be taking place in your children's schools. Don't wait for someone else to do what is right. Exercise your responsibility to protect your children and other parents' children.

Creeping Sharia is real, and it is creeping around in the Hudson School District and throughout the country under the guise of "tolerance" and "inclusion." Now is the time to make your voices heard locally and in your school district.

As was recently discovered, the Establishment Clause may have been violated in the Hudson School District. It appears that issue has been resolved, but the superintendent never publicly confirmed the procedure for correction nor acknowledged the true issue.

You must remain watchful and diligent. This event is sponsored by the Citizens for the St. Croix Valley (www.citizensforthestcroixvalley.com), Lovers of Truth and unafraid to proclaim Truth with Love!

Darla Meyers

Town of St. Joseph