Letters to the Editor

In the early morning hours of Nov. 21 I was a victim of a random act of violence. I am okay, and I will be okay. But I want everyone who lives in this community to know what an amazing law enforcement team we have.

Most of us don't realize this, or take it for granted because we never have to have contact with them. Unfortunately that night I needed to. I want everyone to know they saved my life. To say thank you feels so inadequate for how I feel. In this season of gratitude, I would like to remind everyone to not only be grateful for those in their lives but to also be grateful for those who are protecting us. Police officers sometimes have a thankless job. How does someone train to respond to unpredictable violence? Please, If you see a police officer this holiday season, for me, walk up and shake their hand, and thank them because I could be your wife, your mother, your daughter, sister, or friend. Kindness prevails.

Forever grateful to the Somerset Police Department and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

Somerset resident

Not that gullible

TO THE EDITOR

Your Nov. 19 news brief (online, published by Wheeler News) tried to claim that Gov.-Elect Evers was inheriting a $1.1 billion deficit, but really as the news brief points out it is the revised proposed budget from Gov. Evers' new administration's departments that have taken the surplus under Gov. Walker's proposed budget and turned it into a huge deficit. Just like we tried to warn you would happen if the people of Wisconsin elected Mr. Tony Evers; he might mean well but throwing money at every problem is not a solution.

So now we know the spin that the MSMedia is trying to convince us that Gov. Evers inherited a deficit, sorry guys the public is not that gullible.

Gary Hanson

Somerset