Letters to the Editor

She reinforces her Progressive notion that all minorities are political victims. The "Let Every Vote Count" slogan of the last election mirrors this ploy. Ms. Johnson claims that it is not possible for "'undesirable voters' to achieve their right to vote" because of skin color. She then

furthers the case for conservatives practicing every evil under the sun. Space permits refuting only the first such malevolence.

Were votes denied because some lacked U.S. citizenship? Let us hope so. I for one regard only those who identify as legal U.S. citizens to be qualified voters.

The irony to Ms. Johnson's letter is that Republicans freed former slaves and gave them voting rights as part of citizenship. It was the Democrats whose Jim Crow Laws curbed minority voting.

Doug Wellumson

Osceola