Letters to the Editor: Trashing an election

BadgerCare, locked in Wisconsin participation in the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, locked out coverage of pre-existing conditions, and restricted early voting to two weeks.

They warmed up on Tuesday, confirming 82 Walker appointments, 30 of which had no public hearing. What hypocrisy, in light of Walker's 2010 letter to Gov. Doyle, urging him not to "finalize any permanent civil service personnel! I believe these appointees should be required to go through the same application process as any other civil servant..." Walker wrote.

Apparently, there's a double standard: "the respect and power I wanted shouldn't go to my successor."

Headlines around the nation proclaimed these actions as a "coup," "a power-grab."

"Democracy dies in darkness," stated one news source.

In Wisconsin history, no legislature has enacted such "scorched earth" tactics. These authoritarian, anti-democratic actions are typical of street gangs or mafia.

Do citizens of the Assembly District 29 condone this kind of behavior? Was Stafsholt re-elected to subvert orderly, civil transfer of power? Does Stafsholt represent his district in these vindictive actions? Will people who voted for him have second thoughts, or is his district so gerrymandered he'll be elected again in 2020, no matter how he votes? These questions apply in the majority of Wisconsin Assembly Districts.

The exiting governor's phone number is 608-266-1212, should anyone want to tell him not to sign this legislation. Of course, he will, and that will be another element of his dark legacy.

Patrick and Jan Pesek-Herriges

Menomonie

Wildlife killing contests

TO THE EDITOR

Wildlife killing contests are pervasive throughout Wisconsin and most prevalent in the three months following the 9nine-day gun season. Many go undocumented and are advertised locally to their tavern patrons while keeping a low profile. These killing orgies are often promoted by offering cash/gun prizes in categories such as largest/smallest/most; they target animals such

as coyotes, fox, raccoons, crows and most recently bobcats.

Some of them break our state's gaming laws by engaging in raffling and gaming activities without applying for licenses. They are unregulated by our state agency with no monitoring whatsoever. Contrary to myths propagated by these contestants, predators play a key role in healthy ecosystems and these killing contests serve no ecological or wildlife management purpose. Contestants claim coyotes are "taking over" when in fact science shows that killing them increases reproduction among their families. These contests are often sponsored by gunmakers of high-powered weapons/equipment such as AR-15s. Coyotes are oftentimes gutshot running excessively, in pain, until they die.

The contests start out on public lands but those using hound dogs chase animals across private property jeopardizing public safety: People take risks when competing. In the end, the dead are piled up in the parking lots and thrown in the dump once the contest is over. It has to be one of, if not the most unethical, shameful activity in our state.

Please alert your local officials/legislators to your disgust at this heinous pastime and let's relegate it to the ash heap of history.

Melanie Weberg

Osceola

St. Croix County yellow vest revolt time?

TO THE EDITOR

Did you know there is a potential carbon tax resolution being proposed by Roy Sjoberg of the St. Croix County Board? This potential resolution is of the same cloth that has sparked the Yellow Vest revolts in France. Overburdened taxpayers in France are revolting against the redistribution of wealth by global elitists like Macron, Sjoberg and others.

In 2013, the National Association of Manufacturers released a statement saying (in part): The cost of using natural gas would increase by more than 40 percent. Prices at the pump would jump by more than 20 cents. Electricity rates in Wisconsin households will increase 11 percent, the tax would deal a blow to employment with a loss of worker income equivalent to 28,000 to 39,000 jobs in 2013 and 56,000 to 68,000 by 2023. The economic sectors hardest hit in 2023 would be agriculture, energy-intensive manufacturing and non-energy-intensive manufacturing.

The NAM also states: The increased costs of these critical fuels will impact every person and business in Wisconsin. This is bad news for manufacturers, which consume one-third of our nation's energy supply ... To make matters worse, many Wisconsin companies that compete internationally will be placed at a disadvantage as their foreign competitors operate without similar costs. As a "Washington Times" headline stated: "Political disconnect: Paris riots reveal public's unwillingness to accept a carbon tax." The turmoil sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to boost gas taxes is just the latest example of an emerging political truism.

What's the best way to explain carbon taxes? It's a tax on breathing! No one would be exempt from the tentacles of a carbon tax. But China is exempted? Farmers, with farm bankruptcies rising in Wisconsin, how do you plan on absorbing these potential extra costs?

To view the video of Sjoberg proposing this carbon tax, go to www.CitizensForTheStCroixValley.com.

Please wear a Yellow Vest to the St. Croix County Administration Committee meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 17, St. Croix County Courthouse, in protest against this potential carbon tax resolution. Speak out while you can. Contact your Board supervisor at: https://www.sccwi.gov/483/Districts-Supervisors

Darla Meyers

Hudson