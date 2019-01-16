Letters to the Editor

Here is the good part. She included an exemption in the bill for (all of) congress. There has always been question as to how people who serve in congress, even a few terms, inevitably end up millionaires when the pay they receive during that time would indicate otherwise.

Not surprisingly, Nancy Pelosi has refused to release her own tax returns.

God help us. I don't think we will ever get the swamp drained without it!

Thomas Wulf

New Richmond

TO THE EDITOR

Given the recent actions in Madison, if I were a cartoonist my drawing would look something like this: There is a man in a nice suit. On the lapel of his suit is a GOP button.

Facing this man is another man we'll call "regular Joe." On the breast pocket of "regular Joe's" T-shirt is an "I voted" sticker. You know, the kind you get after you cast your ballot at your local precinct.

The man in the suit has his arm raised toward "regular Joe," his fist tightly clenched, with the exception of one finger.

John Salwei

Amery

Trump is unhinged

TO THE EDITOR

In midsummer 2016, I and several million others warned about electing an unhinged man to the presidency. One reason was he holds the nuclear briefcase. He now seems even more unhinged.

Rush, Hannity or Coulter could urge him to bomb Iran, North Korea or a blue state.

If Trump wants a wall so bad, why doesn't he ask his billionaire friends for donations? After all, he gave them a nearly trillion dollar tax cut. Sorry, I lost my head there, they can't afford it.

Marvin L. Nelson

River Falls

Is Zimmerman really 'the people's' representative?

TO THE EDITOR

During the fall election campaign Assemblyman Shannon Zimmerman presented himself via social media and other outlets as wanting to be a "people's representative" working together in Madison for all of us. But during the lame duck legislative session he voted for all of the dirtiest, crappiest, most disgusting, disingenuous, sore loser legislation ever introduced into our Legislature.

It was brought out of secrecy by the Republicans on Friday, a sham hearing held in Madison on Monday, and passed by the Assembly and State Senate in the wee hours of Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning,

The gentleman presenting the bills at the hearing at times got so flustered by the legalese language and its details that at least twice he had to ask an attorney to interpret. Of the 337 people testifying not one supported any of the bills' provisions.

But not to worry, a "public hearing" had been held! Now it could be passed. The Republicans are the ones who don't like big government and don't want excessive regulations and unnecessary involvement in day-to-day affairs. But they just injected a whole new layer of bureaucracy into the business of many of our state agencies and reduced the power and discretion of the governor just to throw sand in the gears of the new administration. If the duties, responsibilities, and administrative discretions that existed for Gov. Walker and other governors before him were appropriate then, why are they not appropriate for the new administration?

Zimmerman even voted to prevent Wisconsin withdrawing from the Texas lawsuit to declare the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Obviously he favors people losing coverage for pre-existing conditions and dependents under 26 losing coverage under their parent's policies. Walker said he favors such coverage but not he, Zimmerman, or any Republican introduced legislation to insure that it continue.

Walker gleefully signed it all— vetoed nothing. Zimmerman supported all this with his votes. He is not acting like a people's representative, but rather a political hack of Vos, Fitzgerald, Walker and Schimmel.

Lou Greub

River Falls

Substantiation required

TO THE EDITOR

In November 2018, reuters.com and thenation.com reported that the Department of Defense (DOD) failed a comprehensive audit conducted by 1,200 independent auditors. The auditors stated they couldn't complete the job because the DOD's financial records were so riddled with bookkeeping deficiencies, irregularities and errors that a reliable audit was impossible.

Since 1990, all federal government departments and agencies have been required by law to develop auditable accounting systems and submit to annual audits. Every department and agency has complied except the Pentagon, which was dragged, kicking and screaming, to this 2018 independent audit because they failed to audit themselves.

Research headed by Michigan State University professor Mark Skidmore, an economics professor specializing in government finance, revealed that DOD financial records from years 1998-2015 are filled with multiple shifting of funds—referred to by Pentagon insiders as "plugs" and "nippering"-- totaling an astonishing $21 trillion in "transactions." The DOD's slippery accounting methods and a suspicious disappearance of any supporting documentation make those transactions impossible to trace or explain.

Congress relies on DOD financial statements to decide how much money to give the Pentagon for each fiscal cycle. Congress allocated $686 billion to the DOD for 2017; $692 billion for 2018, and $716 billion for 2019.

The DOD is the government's largest discretionary-cost center, receiving 54 cents out of every dollar in federal appropriations, and no one knows for sure whether our tax money is being spent legitimately by the Pentagon. The Government Accountability Office, which is Congress's watchdog, has listed the Pentagon at or near the top of their office's list of high-risk agencies prone to significant fraud, waste and abuse.

US Rep. Sean Duffy has been a champion of increased military spending, claiming it improves national security. Contact him toll free 1-855-585-4251, https://duffy.house.gov/contact) to let him know that handing over ever-increasing amounts of money to the Pentagon without requiring substantiation of how the funds are spent is not making us safer, and that it is cheating taxpayers of resources that could be better invested in infrastructure, education and healthcare.

Jeanne Larson

Phillips