Letters to the Editor

What does this mean to you? Well, if you are someone who likes to see your donated dollars stay in your community ... giveBIG! If you know there are organizations serving the St. Croix Valley that you maybe haven't heard about but align with your giving ... giveBIG! If you are a local business looking to support many non-profits at once ... giveBIG! And if you are an area non-profit serving the St. Croix Valley ... giveBIG!

When does this happen? giveBIG — Day of Giving happens in 24 hours on April 30, 2019. So if you are a non-profit interested in learning more I encourage you to attend one of our community informational meetings. Join us Feb. 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the United Way Office (201 S. Second St., Suite 300 — Hudson) or Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. — Hudson Public Library (700 First St., Room 219) or Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Amery Community Center (608 Harriman Ave. S.) You can also visit our Facebook page or website at www.givebigscv.org. If you want to register for a meeting, you can call me at 715-377-0203 x109. Or email atsara.haase@givebigscv.org!

If you are interested in learning how your business could sponsor this amazing St. Croix Valley Community Event, I would love to have a conversation with you!

Together we can do SO MUCH good in our communities through giveBIG St. Croix Valley!!!

Looking forward to our most successful giveBIG day yet. And I know, with the help of everyone in our amazing communities we will definitely do BIG things!

Sara Haase

Director, Program Development giveBIG