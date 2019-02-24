We tell our children the correct way to live is to grow up to be successful. But success can't be measured. There's no pre-determined quantity of success we must surpass to be fully successful or to know exactly when you just don't have quite enough success to qualify. Nor can you be successful without someone else becoming less so.

Now it's practiced that we tell our kids everyone's a winner, no one can lose. How did anyone get better at anything? They were motivated by failure to improve themselves.

Think maybe we should re-think how we are preparing our children for adulthood?

Amanda Geisthardt

New Richmond

Hospitals not renewing Look Good Feel Better

TO THE EDITOR

We are writing with a heavy hearts to say the Look Good Feel Better program will not be renewed for 2019 at the River Falls Area Hospital or Westfields Hospital in New Richmond.

The American Cancer Society has cut its ties with the program to concentrate on the medical issues of cancer and though the program will continue nationwide it comes with a large price tag so our hospitals have opted out.

In the past 14 years we have met so many strong and inspiring women we have been humbled to help during their cancer journey and we want to continue to help those who will fight the battle in the future.

While we understand the price to hold this locally is too high and even though we cannot hold our sessions at the hospital, we will continue to do what we can for any women diagnosed with cancer going thru chemotherapy. You can contact one of us and we can help you with the process of receiving a free wig from the American Cancer society and give you resources and tips on makeup, wigs and head coverings.

• Cyndi Cashman, the HAIRitage (in Prescott), 715-262-5198

• Kerrin Frey, Hair by Kerrin, 715-425-1106

• Laurie Magee, Mane Tamer, 715-425-9955

• Lauri Moreland, Lauri's at Liberty, 715-307-3549

You can also go to LGFB.org and go to the program finder to find a hospital holding sessions near you. You can attend a LGFB session anywhere not just where you are having your treatments.

Cyndi Cashman

Kerrin Frey

Laurie Magee

Lauri Moreland

Look Good, Feel Better volunteers