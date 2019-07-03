Letters to the Editor

Fast forward to 2019:

Do you take your family, friends, business associates or organizations to the Village Park? Star Prairie Lions helped pay for the concession stand, pavilion, Bingo hall, food stand and announcing booth.

Do you use the shelters, ball diamond or playground equipment?

Do you appreciate the flower pots that line Main Street? Star Prairie Lions sponsors these yearly.

Do you like having local high school seniors eligible to receive scholarships? Star Prairie Lions gives out $2,500 to deserving seniors every year.

Do you like having our youth (grades 6-11) recognized for "good deeds" they do? Star Prairie Lions gives out $100 to each child's charity of choice in their honor.

Do you know of a child or adult who needs hearing aids, glasses, has diabetes or other disabilities?

The Lions sponsors eyeglass and hearing aid collections for those who can't afford them.

Do you know of an individual with medical needs or other family emergencies?

For the past 50 years, Star Prairie Lions has hosted "Ox Cart Days;" they have also sponsored Turkey Bingo, Halloween Hayride, and Easter Bunny and supported Santa Day.

New Richmond all night graduation party, food shelf, Grace Place, Ambulance Service have also benefitted from the Star Prairie Lions Club.

Star Prairie Lions is not alone; many Lions Clubs are faced with declining membership, and community members not wanting to take the time.

Star Prairie Lions has made the time to be there when needed. They have taken the time to make this community a better place to live, not only for them but for generations to follow.

If you feel moved to take the time and make a difference in the Star Prairie community by committing to join the Star Prairie Lions Club, please contact:

Chris Boardman

715 377 6915

Aaron Kizer

715 220 6559

RCU Bank in Somerset is a community asset

TO THE EDITOR

RCU Bank in Somerset and Manager Tim Lindquist are such a community asset!

This year's Garden Club Plant Sale was nearly washed out due to the cold, windy, wet weather. Tim and his Saturday staff welcomed Club members under the building eaves out of the wind and rain.

The club raised nearly as much as last year for our community beautification projects. This business is a true community asset. Thank you RCU Bank!

Ruth Steiner

Buds Garden Club