Letter to the Editor: Diversity

Diversity covers a lot. It can include race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, religious beliefs, political beliefs or other ideologies.

Did you know the 116th Congress is the most diverse group of people to ever be sworn in? It was hailed by Democrats as the greatest achievement for America in the past 100 years. Once again, I find myself at odds with these folks and their lack of wisdom.

There are many examples I could give you about the failures of diversity in our country but the perfect example is Congress itself. The more diverse Congress has become over the years, the more dysfunctional it has become and that should have been obvious from the start.

When you bring hundreds of people together who each have their own ideology, you often end up with deadlock. The days of compromise in Congress are all but extinct. We have a number of radical Democrats serving in Congress today who hate our President, hate our religion, hate our flag, and even hate our country. Does anyone really expect things to get better? Yet, we have people who continue to vote for them simply because they have a (D) behind their name.

In this case, unfortunately, we will reap what we sow.

Thomas Wulf

New Richmond