Boys Hockey: Tigers, Spartans to clash Thursday

When the two local rivals met for the first time this season on Jan. 8, New Richmond came away with a 3-0 victory.

Both teams are in the home stretches of their regular season. New Richmond plays at Superior this Tuesday and at Hayward on Saturday. Somerset will also be in action Saturday, hosting Dodge County, Minn.

Somerset boys hockey

The Spartans continue to surge ahead, defeating the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team 8-1 at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire on Thursday.

Somerset's record is now 7-11-2. The Spartans are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said this game gave every Spartan a reason to feel good about their play. Eight different players netted a goal in the game. And with multiple assists on nearly every goal, nearly every player on the Spartan roster was involved in the scoring.

With Somerset leading 4-1 after two periods, the Spartan coaches gave the team's fourth line a regular shift in the third period. And the fourth line produced one of the goals.

Somerset started quickly in the game, with Cody Anderson scoring 16 seconds into the action. Jordan Brown scored at the 2:46 mark as the Spartans built early breathing room.

Two major penalties that were hotly disputed by the Somerset coaches ended up being the difference as the Spartans nearly upset Middle Border Conference leader Baldwin-Woodville last Tuesday.

The Spartans led 2-1 until the second major penalty opened the door for B-W to score two power play goals late in the third period. The Hawks added an empty net goal to beat Somerset, 4-2. With the win, Baldwin-Woodville locks up the MBC title for the season.

B-W scored the only goal of an even first period. The Spartans were called for a major penalty late in the first period. Most of that penalty carried into the second period, when B-W threw everything it had at the Spartans. The Hawks had a 17-0 shot advantage in the period.

"They took it to us. We weathered the storm," said Gilkerson.

The storm swung the other way in the third period. Somerset tied the score 4:50 into the period. The play started with a defense-to-defense pass from Dominic Abbott to Jackson Haukom. Haukom slid a pass to the far post, where Noah Bailey was waiting to tap in the power play goal.

The Spartans moved ahead 2-1 by scoring at the 6:04 mark. Abbott fired a shot from the point. Antonio Gomez battled in front for the rebound and stuffed it home for the goal.

Somerset was called for the major penalty at the 9:58 mark, then they were called for a tripping penalty shortly after. And that led into B-W's two power play goals.

Gilkerson agreed that this game showed that Somerset can compete evenly with almost any team it faces.

"With the goaltending we're getting, I think that's true," he said. "There's a good belief in the locker room. It's a fun place to be."

New Richmond boys hockey

The Tiger boys have been showing progress in recent weeks, but that optimism got thrown into reverse on Thursday. Playing on their home ice, the Tigers saw their play erode through the game, losing to Hudson 9-1.

New Richmond scored first in the game. Senior Hayden Bradbury grabbed the puck in the defensive zone and raced end-to-end down the left side of the rink. As he reached the faceoff dot, he rifled a shot that cleanly beat Hudson goalie AJ Cohen 2:54 into the game.

Hudson scored late in the first period to tie the score. While the score at the end of the period was 1-1, there were warning signs starting to emerge. Partway through the period, the shots were tied at 7-7. Hudson finished the period with an 18-7 shot edge.

The game spiraled downhill for the Tigers. Hudson scored four goals in the second period and four more in the third.

Shot location was where the game changed. In the first period, the Tigers forced Hudson to take its shots well away from the goal. Hudson wore down the Tiger defense and was able to get many shots from close range, often with no Tiger in position to tie up the Raider with the puck.

Hudson finished with a 49-21 edge in shots.

New Richmond coach Zach Kier said Hudson was able to score on its transition opportunities. The Raiders had many more transition chances because the Tigers struggled all night at getting the puck out of their defensive zone. Kier said the coaches are hoping the team learned from this experience, because the Tigers will face another of their toughest opponents Tuesday at Superior.

The Tigers showed progress in the offensive zone last Tuesday during a 6-2 home win over the Regis-Altoona-McDonell co-op team.

The shot totals in Tuesday's game may have been the best indicator of how the Tigers played. The Tigers outshot RAM 54-16, dominating from start to finish. The Tigers put 21 shots on goal in each of the first two periods.

Freshman Tucker Erickson scored the first goal for the Tigers, 6:45 into the game. Senior Taeus Drill scored with 56 seconds left in the first period, netting his first varsity goal. His recent move to forward appears to be a good fit.

"We've really like him there so far," said Kier.

The Tigers took charge of the game with three goals in the second period. Sam Olson, Gavin Anderson and Hayden Bradbury got the second period goals. Bradbury also scored in the third period, the first time he's reach the 20-goal milestone in his varsity career.

It wasn't just the shots and goals that the coaches liked about the Tigers' offensive work Tuesday.

"We worked the walls and the corners really well and that's the style I like to play," Kier said. "In the offensive zone we looked great. We're not going to have the time and space we did tonight against Hudson and Superior. We'll have to make the most of our chances."