Falcon Roundup: Falcon men push WIAC's best

UWRF trailed the Titans by just four, 67-63, with five minutes remaining before Oshkosh closed the game on a 13-6 run with eight of those points coming from the free throw line.

The Falcons jumped out to a 20-7 lead before Oshkosh made five three-pointers in a two-minute span to go up 25-24 with 5:27 remaining in the first half.

Oshkosh led 39-35 at the break but the Falcons went ahead 51-50 after a steal and layup by Jack Stensgard with 12:19 remaining. The Titans answered with a layup at the 11-minute mark and UWRF couldn't get any closer than three on a three-pointer by Ross Ingersoll with 5:37 left.

Austin Heidecker led the Falcons with 18 points and Stensgard scored 17 while Ingersoll contributed 13 off the bench and Julian Jackson had 10.

Wednesday, Jan. 23 in La Crosse, Stensgard's three-point attempt at the buzzer missed its mark and the Falcons suffered a 66-65 loss to the Eagles.

UWRF trailed by 11 with just under 12 minutes remaining before cutting the Eagle lead to one, 66-65 on a three-pointer by Matt Keller with 1:02 left. But that's as close as they could get as the teams traded turnovers before Stensgard's missed three at the buzzer.

Heidecker and Keller scored 14 points each in the loss while Jackson finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

UWRF, now 8-11 overall, 1-7 in WIAC play, will visit UW-Stout (6-13, 0-8) Wednesday, Jan. 30 before traveling to No. 20 UW-Stevens Point (13-5, 5-3) Saturday, Feb. 2.

Women's hoops falls twice

The Falcon women's basketball team suffered a pair of double-digit losses last week, falling 61-42 at home to UW-La Crosse Wednesday, Jan. 23 before losing 65-45 Saturday, Jan. 26 at 12th-ranked UW-Oshkosh.

Taylor Paulsrud was the lone Falcon in double figures with 10 points in Wednesday's loss to the Eagles as UWRF made just 14-of-44 of their attempts from the field. The Eagles led 30-18 at the break before outscoring the Falcons 37-18 in the second half.

Saturday at Oshkosh the Falcons shot just 3-of-16 in the second half and turned the ball over 22 times in a 20-point loss to the Titans.

Jenna Zeman finished with 14 points in the loss and Brianna Leahy scored 11 while Crystal Pearson had 10.

UWRF, now 7-12 overall, 1-7 in WIAC play, will host UW-Stout (14-5, 4-4) Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. and UW-Platteville (9-10, 3-5) Saturday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. at Don Page Arena.

Women skaters stay undefeated in WIAC

The fourth-ranked UWRF women's hockey team swept a home-and-home series with UW-Superior last week to improve to 7-0-0 in WIAC play.

The Falcons beat the Yellowjackets 4-2 Friday, Jan. 25, in Superior before posting a 2-1 victory Saturday, Jan. 26, at Hunt Arena.

Haley Nielsen had a goal and two assists Friday night while Hailey Herdine, Abigail Stow and Jessie Anderson had a goal each. Sami Miller made 17 saves as the Falcons outshot the Yellowjackets 35-19.

Saturday at home, Madi Nolan's power play goal with 52 seconds left in the first period proved to be the game winner in a 2-1 Falcon victory. Alyson Niebur had given UWRF a 1-0 lead six minutes earlier. Superior scored a shorthanded goal midway through the third period to make the final 2-1. Tatyana Delaittre finished with 13 saves.

The Falcons, now 19-2 overall, will visit Bethel University Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Men's hockey tops Hamline

The Falcon men's hockey team posted a 4-2 nonconference victory over Hamline Wednesday, Jan. 23 to move one game over .500 on the season.

Charlie Singerhouse scored two goals, including the game-winner early in the third period, as the Falcons improved to 9-8-3 overall. Peter Karavos and Ryan Cusin had a goal and assist each while Joe Marcouiller finished with 16 saves.

The Falcons will look for their first WIAC win of the season this weekend when they visit UW-Superior (7-12-2, 1-2-1) Friday, Feb. 1 and host UW-Stout (13-7-1, 0-3-1) Saturday, Feb. 2, at 7:05 p.m. UWRF is currently 0-3-1 in conference play.