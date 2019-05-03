Golf: Tigers now being challenged

The Tigers bounced back with their fourth win of the MBC season by winning the second half of the MBC golf double-header Monday at Clifton Highlands Golf Course. The Tigers won that match by three strokes over a persistent Osceola team.

The match at Ellsworth showed how the quality of golf is rising in the MBC. Central was led by sophomore Matt Mueller who earned medalist honors by shooting 34. The Panthers have the depth to challenge in every match. Jacob Sanders shot 40, Zach Anderson 42, Jordan Woyda 43 and Mason Bohatta 45.

New Richmond was led at Ellsworth by Max Davis and Michael Benedict, who both shot 40. Blake Peterson shot 43, Owen Covey 45 and Clay Gess 46 in his first varsity match.

Somerset finished seventh in the match at 220. Dominic Abbott and Bret Nelson shot 51 to lead the Spartans.

New Richmond bounced back with a narrow win later Monday afternoon. The Tigers shot 166, Osceola 169, St. Croix Central 170, Baldwin-Woodville 172 and Amery 173.

Central also had the medalist at Clifton Highlands, with Woyda shooting a 37 to take top honors.

New Richmond got the win because of its balanced lineup. Peterson and Benedict both shot 40, Covey 42, Gess 44 and Davis 48. In addition to Woyda's 37, Central had scores of 40 from Mueller, 46 from Anderson, 47 from Bohatta and 48 from Sanders.

Somerset was led by Colton Musta, who shot a 48. Nelson shot 50, Abbott 55, Tyler Soderlund 57 and Jonathon Richard 63.

Last Tuesday's match at Amery was another where the Tigers' won with depth. Davis and Benedict were two of the three golfers who tied for medalist honors at 38. With Covey at 43 and Peterson at 44, the Tigers were able to finish seven strokes ahead of Osceola.

There's quality among the MBC golfers. Among the eight top golfers Tuesday, two were from New Richmond, Osceola, St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville. It was the third and fourth scores that decided the match.

Central placed third in the meet, with Mueller and Woyda both finishing at 41. Bohatta and Anderson finished at 45.

Somerset placed seventh in the match. The Spartans were led by Abbott and Nelson, who both finished at 51.

New Richmond and St. Croix Central are scheduled to play at the annual Scott Miller Invitational at Hayward on Friday and Saturday.