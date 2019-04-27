St. Croix Central win

Central moved into third place in the Middle Border Conference standings with its 13-9 win over Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. B-W has been scoring runs at an incredible pace, so the Panthers knew they could never let up.

“I’ve never felt so uncomfortable with an 8-0 lead in my life,” said Central coach Tom Sauve.

Yes, the Panthers led 8-0 in the game. You couldn’t ask for a better start. The first nine Panther batters all reached base as Central piled up a 7-0 lead in the first inning. The Panthers added another run in the second inning.

B-W started to make its charge in the third inning, scoring four runs. The Hawks’ momentum was quieted when Zac Holme led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo homer to right-centerfield.

Holme is one of the hottest hitters in the area. In the last four games he’s 9-13 at the plate. He’s driven home nine runs in the past three games. He’s hitting .550 in conference games. He went 3-3 on Friday with three runs driven in.

B-W kept trying to come back, scoring twice in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Panthers managed one run in each of those innings too. B-W scored once in the seventh, but the Panthers were able to end the game there with the 13-9 final margin.

Defense has become a positive factor for the Panthers. They only committed one error in the game. And the Panthers nearly managed a triple play as part of the defensive showing. The first two batters in the B-W sixth reached base. The next batter grounded to Derek Myer at third base, who tagged the lead runner. He threw to Holme at second base for the second out and Holme’s throw to first base just missed getting the batter for the triple play.

With Trevor Miller having pitched a complete game win on Thursday, the Panthers had Myer, Mason Dado and Keagen Berg all available to pitch Friday. Myer started, working the first four frames. Dado handled the fifth and Berg pitched the final two innings. The pitchers holding B-W to nine runs could be viewed as an accomplishment, seeing that B-W scored 16, 16 and 18 runs in its previous three games.

The Panthers got production from every spot in the lineup. Holme led the show, but Wyatt Sundby, Luke Holme and Spencer Trainor all had two hits. The Panthers went 3-0 for the week, with wins over Amery and Somerset earlier in the week.

“This was probably the best week of baseball we’ve had in quite awhile,” Sauve said.

The Panthers face another challenging week, starting with a game at Hudson on Monday. That’s followed by a home game Tuesday against Osceola and a game at Ellsworth on Thursday.

Somerset win

A rough week had a good ending for the Somerset baseball team. The Spartans went to St. Croix Falls and earned a 9-7 win.

After being limited to one hit in each of their previous two games, the Spartans revived their attack against the Saints. The loss ends a four-game losing streak, leaving Somerset with a 7-5 overall record.

A revamped batting order helped in the offensive revival. Aaron Shartin-Folkert and Ryan Kelly were moved up into the top two spots in the batting order and they did what was needed, getting on base often. AJ Beasley and Nick Swanson were moved into the three and four slots and they also produced. Beasley doubled, tripled and walked two times, driving home two runs. Swanson also delivered two hits, driving home four runs.

Kelly may have had the key hit of the game. After the Saints came back to tie the game at 4-4, Kelly produced a two-run single in the third inning that reestablished the Spartan lead.

Junior Bailey Mullenberg pitched the first four innings. He gave up all seven runs, but only two of them were earned. Two sophomores pitched the final three innings. Jacob Miller pitched scoreless ball in the fifth and sixth innings in his varsity debut. Jack Branch earned the save by hurling a scoreless seventh inning.

“Jacob is a strike thrower,” said Somerset coach Zac Eichten. “Jack could grow into a closer for us.”

Eichten said the win cleans the slate as the Spartans head into a busy week, hosting Luck-Frederic on Monday and Amery on Tuesday.

“It’s been a rough two weeks. The guys really rallied and beat a pretty tough St. Croix Falls team,” Eichten said.

New Richmond baseball

The Tigers put themselves in a position to win, but they couldn’t finish off Eau Claire Memorial on Friday night at Eau Claire’s Carson Park. The Tigers led 9-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but they couldn’t get out of the inning. The Old Abes struck for six runs to extinguish the Tigers, 10-9.

Until the seventh, the Tigers had played a nice ball game. They scored in four straight innings to build up the 9-4 lead. They got production up and down the batting order, with every starter contributing a hit or an RBI.

Jack Bau and Charlie Thibodeau both had two hits to lead the offense and Brandon Gaspord drove home three of the runs. Two of Gaspord’s RBI came on a double during the three-run fourth inning.

The Tigers also received an encouraging pitching effort from James Schutte. He worked into the sixth inning, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts. The Tiger bullpen didn’t see the same level of success and four errors by the defense also were costly in the loss.

“We’re very proud of James,” New Richmond coach Travis Helland said. “He had good pop, he threw three pitches for strikes and he stayed down in the zone.”

Helland said that except for some defensive mistakes, this was the type of game the Tigers are hoping to play.

“We continued to put pressure on them the whole game. But it takes all three phases of the game,” he said.

The Tigers will need to be at their best next week. They host second-place Prescott at Citizens Field on Monday and they play at Ellsworth on Tuesday.

New Richmond tennis

The Tigers suffered their first MBC loss of the season on Friday when they were defeated at Eau Claire Regis, 5-2. The Tigers scored 4-3 wins over Baldwin-Woodville and Amery in MBC matches earlier in the week.

New Richmond’s wins came at one and four singles. Trent Ziebol got the win at one singles, in a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 marathon. It seems that every one of Ziebol’s matches this season has been a close battle right to the end. Tiger coach Denise Devereux said she hoped his strong finish in this match would be the breakthrough match that helps him to relax more in the critical times in matches.

Jack Davis got the win at four singles. The Tigers were without Dave Miller and Isiah Dahl for this match, so the coaches have to reshuffle the deck. Quentin Hayes and Davis moved from two doubles to the bottom pair of singles matches. Hayes lost a close match at three singles, but Davis was able to come through in the fourth slot. Davis lost the first set 3-6, but came back with 6-3, 7-5 wins.

“I told Jack to embrace his slice and dice style,” Devereux said, saying that Davis was able to frustrate his opponent by controlling play that way.

While the Tigers lost all three doubles matches, Devereux said the Tigers showed promise. Joe Casey and Ray Osterbauer played at two doubles for the first time. After losing the first set 6-0, they played evenly with the Regis team in the second set, losing in a tie-breaker.

Tyler Dennis and Jake Rogers were put together as the three doubles team. They lost the opening set 6-2, but played much better in the second set, losing 7-5.

The Tigers play two more MBC matches next week, hosting Altoona Tuesday and playing at Osceola Thursday. The Tigers will host their annual quad tournament on Friday.