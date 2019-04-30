Baseball: Seniors step up, Tigers lead MBC by two games

At the midway point of the MBC season, the Tigers stand 7-0, with Prescott in second at 5-2.

As has been the case in many of the Tigers' wins this season, seniors Ryan Kling and Jack Bau were at the center of the team's success. Kling pitched a complete game, limiting Prescott to six hits and one earned run. Tiger coach Travis Helland said Kling wasn't able to get his breaking ball to work, so he had to rely on locating his fastball to get outs.

"He's got a sneaky fastball that gets on you," Helland said.

The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Charlie Thibodeau and Hayden Bradbury led off the third with singles, and both scored when Bau launched a triple to deep centerfield. Bau then scored when Cooper Eckardt got down a successful squeeze bunt.

The next conference opponent is Ellsworth, where the Tigers play Tuesday. They will be at home Thursday against Baldwin-Woodville.

The Tigers put themselves in a position to win, but they couldn't finish off Eau Claire Memorial on Friday night at Eau Claire's Carson Park. The Tigers led 9-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh, but they couldn't get out of the inning. The Old Abes struck for six runs to extinguish the Tigers, 10-9.

Until the seventh, the Tigers had played a nice ball game. They scored in four straight innings to build up the 9-4 lead. They got production up and down the batting order, with every starter contributing a hit or an RBI.

Bau and Charlie Thibodeau both had two hits to lead the offense, and Brandon Gaspord drove home three of the runs. Two of Gaspord's RBI came on a double during the three-run fourth inning.

The Tigers also received an encouraging pitching effort from James Schutte. He worked into the sixth inning, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts. The Tiger bullpen didn't see the same level of success and four errors by the defense also were costly in the loss.

"We're very proud of James," Helland said. "He had good pop, he threw three pitches for strikes and he stayed down in the zone."

The Tigers actually earned two wins on Thursday at Osceola. The first win was the completion of their game from earlier in the season that was called in the seventh inning due to darkness. The Tigers needed three outs in the seventh inning to get that win. Thibodeau came in to get those three outs, earning the save as the Tigers finished off the 8-4 win over the Chieftains.

Some defensive struggles got the Tigers into hot water in the second game on Thursday, but the offense pulled the Tigers out of trouble in an 11-9 win.

The Tigers trailed 8-3 before erupting for eight runs in the sixth inning. The Tigers committed six errors, which put heavy stress on the team's pitchers. Thibodeau started on the mound, leaving in the fourth inning leading 3-2. Cole Eastep earned the win in relief, with Reece Lucas pitching the final two innings to get the save.

Helland said the team's pitching depth is one of the key aspects of the team.

"Reece, Charlie, Ryan (Kling) and Cole, we have four guyswe're fully confident in to get starts or come in and get big outs," Helland said.

A double by Gaspord was the big hit in the Tigers' eight-run uprising in the sixth inning. Singles from Lucas, Thibodeau, Fred Riba and Ryan Kling kept traffic moving around the bases, as did three walks in the inning.

The first two runs of the game were the product of a homer by Bau in the first inning. It's Bau's third homer of the season. He has driven home 19 runs in the Tigers' 12 games.

SCC holds off B-W

Central moved into third place in the Middle Border Conference standings with its 13-9 win over Baldwin-Woodville on Friday. B-W has been scoring runs at an incredible pace, so the Panthers knew they could never let up.

"I've never felt so uncomfortable with an 8-0 lead in my life," said Central coach Tom Sauve.

Yes, the Panthers led 8-0 in the game. You couldn't ask for a better start. The first nine Panther batters all reached base as Central piled up a 7-0 lead in the first inning. The Panthers added another run in the second inning.

B-W started to make its charge in the third inning, scoring four runs. The Hawks' momentum was quieted when Zac Holme led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo homer to right-centerfield.

Holme is one of the hottest hitters in the area. In the last four games he's 9-for-13 at the plate. He's driven home nine runs in the past three games. He's hitting .550 in conference games. He went 3-for-3 on Friday with three RBI.

B-W kept trying to come back, scoring twice in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Panthers managed one run in each of those innings too. B-W scored once in the seventh, but the Panthers were able to end the game there with the 13-9 final margin.

Defense has become a positive factor for the Panthers. They only committed one error in the game. And the Panthers nearly managed a triple play as part of the defensive showing. The first two batters in the B-W sixth reached base. The next batter grounded to Derek Myer at third base, who tagged the lead runner. He threw to Holme at second base for the second out and Holme's throw to first base just missed getting the batter for the triple play.

With Trevor Miller having pitched a complete game win on Thursday, the Panthers had Myer, Mason Dado and Keagen Berg all available to pitch Friday. Myer started, working the first four frames. Dado handled the fifth and Berg pitched the final two innings. The pitchers holding B-W to nine runs could be viewed as an accomplishment, seeing that B-W scored 16, 16 and 18 runs in its previous three games.

The Panthers got production from every spot in the lineup. Holme led the show, but Wyatt Sundby, Luke Holme and Spencer Trainor all had two hits. The Panthers went 3-0 for the week, with wins over Amery and Somerset earlier in the week.

"This was probably the best week of baseball we've had in quite awhile," Sauve said.

The Panthers were limited to two hits in a 10-0 non-conference loss to Hudson on Monday.

If there was a highlight for the Panthers, it was the pitching of Mason Dado. He worked four solid innings. The coaches didn't want him to go any further, so he will still be available on Thursday.

Berg had both of Central's hits in the game.

This is a busy week for the Panthers. They host Osceola Tuesday, play at Ellsworth on Thursday and play at the Luck-Frederic tournament on Saturday.

Somerset walkoff

A walkoff, inside-the-park grand slam homer. Never seen one? Most baseball fans haven't, but those attending Somerset's home game against Luck-Frederic did. Somerset senior AJ Beasley hit the grand slam, capping a nine-run fifth inning that gave the Spartans a 14-4 victory.

The final score looks one-sided, but this was a tight ballgame until the final half inning. Jack Branch was given the chance to start on the mound and he made the most of it. He pitched the complete game, striking out six batters while walking two for his first varsity win. He earned the save in the Spartans' previous win.

"He's showed us some good stuff the past few days," said Somerset coach Zac Eichten.

The Spartan bats, particularly at the top of the order, also showed well on Monday. Andre Beasley, Hayden Kelly and Nick Swanson all produced two hits. Beasley, Hayden Kelly and Ryan Kelly all drove home two runs.

Small ball was a big part of the Spartans' plan. The Spartans put down five sacrifice bunts in the game, including two from Tyson Wink.

The Spartans were scheduled to host Amery on Tuesday before playing at Osceola on Thursday.

A rough week had a good ending for the Somerset baseball team last Friday. The Spartans went to St. Croix Falls and earned a 9-7 win.

After being limited to one hit in each of their previous two games, the Spartans revived their attack against the Saints. The loss ends a four-game losing streak.

A revamped batting order helped in the offensive revival. Aaron Shartin-Folkert and Ryan Kelly were moved up into the top two spots in the batting order and they did what was needed, getting on base often. AJ Beasley and Swanson were moved into the three and four slots and they also produced. Beasley doubled, tripled and walked two times, and also drove home two runs. Swanson also delivered two hits, driving home four runs.

Kelly may have had the key hit of the game. After the Saints came back to tie the game at 4-4, Kelly produced a two-run single in the third inning that reestablished the Spartan lead.

Junior Bailey Mullenberg pitched the first four innings. He gave up all seven runs, but only two of them were earned. Two sophomores pitched the final three innings. Jacob Miller pitched scoreless ball in the fifth and sixth innings in his varsity debut. Branch earned the save by hurling a scoreless seventh inning.

"Jacob is a strike thrower," said Eichten. "Jack could grow into a closer for us."

SCC shuts out Somerset

Central's boys were highly motivated heading into Thursday's game and they turned that energy into production. The Panthers produced early and often, defeating the Spartans 10-0 in five innings.

Central was motivated because the first game between these two teams was called due to darkness. The outcome was taken to the conference commissioner, who awarded the win to Somerset. This clearly didn't set well with the Panthers.

"We gave a program-wide message that we were going to be on our A game," Sauve said about the pregame instructions. "We were very pleased, program wide. We were pleased because we played good, solid baseball."

The Panthers were led by a pitching gem from Miller. He threw a one-hit shutout, with 12 of the 15 outs coming via strikeouts. It's the second straight strong outing for Miller.

"He works at his mechanics 12 months a year," Sauve explained. "His first-pitch strike percentage has gone up dramatically in the past month."

With the pitchers throwing more strikes and getting ahead in counts, it has kept the Panther defense on its toes. After struggling early in the season, the Panthers have put together three straight errorless games.

The Panthers are getting production up and down the batting order. Five Panthers finished with two hits in Thursday's 13-hit attack. That included Berg, Myer, Nate Berends, Dado and Sundby. Myer drive home three runs, two of them scoring on a double to the leftfield fence in the third inning.

For Somerset, this is its fourth straight loss and the second straight where they were limited to one hit. That hit was a single by Jimmy Siggens in the third inning.