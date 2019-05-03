Thursday Baseball: Tiger, Panther teams keep on winning

The Tigers improve to 9-0 in the MBC with Thursday’s win. St. Croix Central moved into second place in the MBC on Thursday with a 4-2 win at Ellsworth.

Pitching carries Tigers

Thibodeau and relievers Cole Eastep and Reece Lucas combined to throw a six-hitter. Thibodeau was able to pitch this deep into the game despite being hit by a pitch in his left (pitching) shoulder blade in the first inning. After the game, Thibodeau had a brightly colored baseball shaped welt on his back where he was struck by the pitch.

Thibodeau said he could feel the bruise for his first few pitches, but adjusted quickly and it didn’t affect his pitching the rest of the game. Thibodeau is showing he is a capable third option as a starting pitcher behind Lucas and Ryan Kling. This was Thibodeau’s longest start at the varsity level.

He said he’d studied the B-W lineup, learning which of his pitches would give the B-W hitters the most trouble. He said his curveball was effective early in the game, and he adjusted his location when the Blackhawk hitters began to catch onto his curveball.

“I went out to throw strikes and that’s what I did. I did my job and I know I’ve got my defense behind me,” Thibodeau said.

Tiger coach Travis Helland said the coaches kept a close watch on Thibodeau after he was struck in the back, but they were satisfied it wasn’t altering his pitching. B-W had been one of the hottest hitting teams in the MBC, scoring nine or more runs in six of its previous eight games.

The Tigers needed the strong pitching because the Tigers were leaving runners on base at an alarming rate. The Tigers left 12 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the third, fifth and sixth innings. The two runs was a drastic difference from the 25 the Tigers scored on Tuesday at Ellsworth.

The first run of the game was produced by the Tigers in the first inning. After Thibodeau was hit by a pitch, he stole second base. He scored when Jack Bau launched a double to the right-center alley.

B-W tied the score in the third inning. With runners on the corners, the Hawks sent the runner from first, who purposely got into a rundown. The runner from third was able to score as the Tigers completed the rundown.

The tie didn’t last long. Hayden Bradbury coaxed a one-out walk in the fourth inning. Bau then struck again, this time with a double to the leftfield alley. B-W didn’t want to deal with Bau after that, walking him in his final two plate appearances. Bau is hitting .500 this season with 26 RBI in 16 games.

With no margin for error, Thibodeau was sharp. He reached his pitch limit in the sixth inning with two outs and a runner on second base. Eastep entered the game and induced a pop fly to third Brandon Gaspord to end the threat. Lucas pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to get the save.

Helland said it is games like this why the coaches stress pitching and defense so heavily. He said run production is a variable, while pitching and defense are things the team can control.

The Tigers have a break from games for prom weekend. The Tigers’ next game is at Prescott next Tuesday.

SCC wins again

The Panthers improved to 5-2 in the MBC with their 4-2 win at Ellsworth.

This game showed how the Panthers’ expectations have changed. Coach Tom Sauve said wins at Ellsworth have been scarce through the years. But instead of being happy about the win, the Central players and coaches saw ways they could have played the game better.

Defense was an example of changed expectations. Central had numerous errors in the playoff game at Ellsworth that ended Central’s 2018 season. On Thursday, Central made two errors and the team was still unsatisfied with its defense.

Senior Derek Myer made one of those errors, a sixth inning throwing error that allowed Ellsworth to score the tying run. Myer had a chance to redeem himself in the seventh inning and he delivered. With the bases packed, Myer cracked a triple to left, scoring Trevor Miller and Keagen Berg with the deciding runs.

Miller pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits while recording a nine strikeouts. He’s struck out 21 batters in his last 10 and two-thirds innings of work. Berg got the win in relief, recording the final four Ellsworth outs.

Central scored single runs in the third and fourth innings, with Miller driving home both runs. Mason Dado led off the third with a walk and he scored on a groundout by Miller. That duo also produced the run in the fourth. Dado singled and Miller followed with a double to center that chased Dado home.

Somerset loss

The Spartans lost at Osceola, 7-6, on Thursday. The Spartans will be back in action on Friday when they host Shell Lake.