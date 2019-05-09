Baseball: New Richmond Millers start season on Saturday

The Millers start their season on Saturday, May 11 with a game at 7 p.m. at Bloomington, Minn., one of several new opponents on the roster. The first six Millers games will be on the road, as well as 19 of their 29 games. Their first home game will be on Sunday, June 2, when they host Menomonie in a St. Croix Valley Baseball League game.

Millers manager Ryan Stephens said the abundance of road games is because fewer Minnesota teams are willing to cross the river to play, so the Millers end up traveling to many of their non-league games.

There are major changes in the SCVBL this season. Two teams have left the league. Osceola, one of the Millers' traditional rivals, has elected to leave the league and will play an independent schedule. This is the first year in decades that the Millers and Braves won't face each other. Osceola has been the visiting team in New Richmond's annual Fun Fest game, but the Braves also pulled out of that game. Hudson has stepped in to become New Richmond's opponent for the Fun Fest game on Friday, July 12.

The Hager City franchise has folded, leaving the SCVBL with 10 teams. Instead of competing in northern and southern divisions, the SCVBL will compete as one division this season, with each team playing two games against the other league teams. Stephens said he believes this will benefit the Millers, because they competed in the northern division, which he considered the stronger of the two divisions.

The Millers will return nearly everyone from the 2018 roster that missed qualifying for the state playoffs by one game. One addition to the roster is New Richmond High School grad Caleb Manecke, who plays at Bemidji State University. Manecke played for the Millers in 2017, then went to Osceola for a year, and is now returning to the Millers.

Stephens said he is also looking to add to the roster from current high school players once the high school season is completed.